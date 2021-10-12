Do you have a Quina draw today? Lotteries Caixas postpones this Monday’s contest

This Monday, October 11th, Caixa will not draw the result of Quina contest 5680. The prize of the extraction is accumulated in R$ 5.5 million.

According to the Federal lotteries drawing and counting schedule, the 5680 contest scores will be revealed on Wednesday, October 13th. From 20:00 (GMT), bettors can check if they got the five numbers right.

This Tuesday, October 12th, there will also be no draw for any sport because of the holiday that celebrates the Day of Our Lady of Aparecida.

How to participate in the Quina contest 5680 draw?

To participate in the Quina Contest 5680 draw, it is necessary to play the game in lottery houses or in one of the Caixa Lotteries electronic channels: application or website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br). The ticket consists of 80 numbers and you can choose from five to 15 to compete for the prize.

A simple bet with five tens pays for R$2 and one with 15 tens is for around R$6,000. You can win a prize by matching two, three, four or five numbers from the Quina result.

In no band are fixed amounts paid and the final prize value is defined after proration among the winners of Quina’s draw.

What is the probability of winning Quina’s prize?

The probability of hitting the result of Quina contest 5680 with a single game and winning the jackpot is one in over 24 million. As for the smaller prizes, the chance of winning is greater being one in: 64.1 thousand for four hits, 866 for three hits and 36 for two hits.

