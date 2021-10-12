Do you know what nomophobia is? Understand how this disorder causes insomnia, anguish and family conflict – Health

You may not even know what nomophobia is, but most likely you’ve already had symptoms of this modernity malady or know someone who has an anxiety crisis, anguish, insomnia and excessive sweating if they lose their cell phone for some reason. Even if it’s only for a few hours, the phobia, the irrational fear of being “disconnected” is worrisome.

A survey published by Digital Turbine, a mobile communications platform company, shows that 20% of Brazilians cannot stay more than 30 minutes away from the device. Another survey, by Google, reveals that 73% do not leave home without their devices.

This enormous dependence has already become a problem in the life of teenager Júlia Luiza de Carvalho Barbosa. At 17, she recognizes the addiction and does not leave the house without the charger that guarantees the device is always on. And said she discovered the problem during a trip, when the lack of electricity left her without her cell phone for seven hours. “It was terrifying, I had an anxiety attack, I got irritated and I even broke into a cold sweat”, says Júlia.

Julia’s mother, Marizete Carvalho says that her daughter doesn’t give up the phone even during meals and that’s why she worries about the mental health of the teenager, who works as a model. Excessive use of the device generates conflict between mother and daughter, who repeatedly discuss the problem. “There are times when we are talking to her, she doesn’t listen, because she always has her cell phone in her hand, it seems like in another world”, she says.

Offline panic

Psychiatrist Marco Tulio de Aquino says that the problem is broader than the simple fact of being without a cell phone. It’s about the discomfort of going offline, without the technologies that are built into it.

According to the doctor, nomophobia is not yet part of the international classification of diseases, but it has already become a major concern among specialists, who call the disorder “digital dependence syndrome” or hyperconnectivity disorder.

“The first research on the subject emerged in England and there are also many studies in Asian countries, where the presence of technology is very strong and social relations are directly mediated by it”, says the expert.

The rational and necessary use of technology and the cell phone is part of the normality of the modern world, recalls the psychiatrist. The pathology sets in when the individual is unable to connect and begins to show physical and mental symptoms similar to drug withdrawal.

“It causes anguish, nervousness, anxiety, feeling disconnected from the world, sweating, insomnia, in short, a very great suffering”.

The long hours of connection affect the health of the eyes, interfere with sleep and cause a feeling of fatigue. Also, low back pain and poor diet.

Psychiatrist Jaqueline Bifano points out that cell phone addiction is quite common in teenagers. “These young people are not able to switch off even during the consultation, which is reason for fights with their parents and regular discussions in the family”, he says.

The psychiatrist also reveals that other common symptoms of nomophobia are the obsession with checking messages, calls, emails and social networks all the time.

“People have the need to see what they are posting, talking about them, and they think about it all the time. She doesn’t live in the present, she doesn’t disconnect”, warns the specialist.

The word nomophobia is derived from English (no-mobile), which literally means “no cell phone”.

