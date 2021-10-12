Doctor Jairo · With an eye on testosterone? Discover 8 foods that can give you strength

Testosterone is the main male sex hormone (although it also exists in women). It plays an important role in the sexual function and fertility of men, and contributes to the formation of muscle mass, among other functions. Their levels can vary a lot, and tend to fall naturally with age, without this being a problem. But some medical conditions, lifestyle choices, and other factors can also influence the amount of this hormone in the body.

For those with low levels of testosterone – a condition that can only be diagnosed by a health professional, based on tests – there are specific treatments. But be aware that healthy habits, such as physical activity and balanced diet, can also play a role in hormonal health. Some preliminary studies still point to the importance of certain nutrients, present in certain foods, in the production of testosterone. See some examples:

1. Ginger

Ginger has been used for medicinal and culinary purposes for centuries. Research indicates that this root may be useful for fertility in men. According to the findings of one study, taking a daily ginger supplement for three months increased testosterone levels by 17.7% in a group of 75 adult male participants with fertility problems. The authors suggested that food may also improve sperm health. Authors of another study, from 2013, reported that this root was able to increase testosterone and antioxidant levels in diabetic rats in just 30 days.

2. Oysters

Oysters contain more zinc per serving than any other food – and this nutrient is important for sperm health and reproductive function. Men with severe zinc deficiency can develop hypogonadism, in which the body does not produce enough testosterone. They may also have impotence or delayed sexual maturation.

People can also find the mineral at:

seafood;

Red meat;

birds;

beans;

nuts.

It is important to note that zinc and copper compete for absorption. For this and other reasons, only consume food supplements with the supervision of a health professional.

3. Pomegranates

The pomegranate is an ancient symbol of fertility and sexual function, and its levels of antioxidants can support cardiovascular health. Furthermore, the results of one study indicate that pomegranate can increase testosterone levels in both men and women. Sixty healthy participants drank pure pomegranate juice for 14 days, and researchers tested their saliva for testosterone levels three times a day. At the end of the study period, participants of both sexes exhibited an average increase of 24% in salivary testosterone levels. They also experienced improvements in mood and blood pressure.

4. Vegetable milks

For those who consume cow’s milk, fortified vegetable milks are an alternative to ingesting vitamin D, an essential nutrient. Results of a 2011 study show that this vitamin can increase testosterone levels in men. It is important to note that the dosage in this study was 3,332 international units (IU) of the vitamin per day, which far exceeds the official daily recommendation for adults. However, the The medical community is not yet convinced that vitamin D increases testosterone levels in healthy people. Another study, from 2017, for example, refuted this effect. It is important to remember, however, that taking vitamin D and carefully exposing yourself to the sun is essential for overall health.

5. Vegetables with green leaves

Leafy vegetables, such as spinach, chard and kale, are rich in magnesium, a mineral that can also contribute to testosterone levels in the body, researchers say. Authors of one study found that consuming magnesium supplements for four weeks led to an increase in testosterone levels in sedentary participants and athletes, although the latter showed greater increases.

Good dietary sources of magnesium are:

beans and lentils;

nuts and seeds;

whole grains.

Oily fish like salmon also increase testosterone levels – iStock

6. Fatty fish and fish oil

The US Department of Agriculture recommends that people consume fish or seafood twice a week. Fatty fish can be especially beneficial because they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Results from a 2016 study in dogs suggest that fish oil may increase semen quality and serum testosterone levels. Another study, in rats, reported similar results.

Examples of fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids include:

mackerel (Atlantic);

herring;

salmon;

sardine;

trout.

7. Extra virgin olive oil

Olive oil is a staple of the Mediterranean diet that can have many health benefits, including reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. The oil is rich in monounsaturated fat and vitamin E, an antioxidant. These factors are likely to contribute to the health benefits of food.

It is possible that extra virgin olive oil also contributes to male reproductive health. Results from a study of 60 healthy men 23 to 40 years of age showed that the oil can increase serum testosterone levels. Participants also showed an increase in luteinizing hormone, which regulates testosterone production.

8. Onions

They can provide many health benefits, from strengthening your heart to helping you lose weight. They are also good sources of various nutrients and antioxidants. In a study with animal models, researchers found that daily intake of fresh onion juice for four weeks significantly increased serum total testosterone levels, in addition to benefiting guinea pigs using an antiepileptic drug known to affect sexual function. However, determining the effects in humans will require further research.

Testosterone enemy foods and beverages

If having good eating habits favors the production of testosterone, some elements that are part of the lifestyle of many people can have the opposite effect. Those concerned about their hormonal health may want to avoid or reduce their consumption of:

Processed

Many industrialized products, such as certain frozen foods, ready-to-eat dishes, snacks and cookies, tend to be high in calories, salt, fat and/or sugar. Certain items, in particular, contain large amounts of trans fats, which can lower testosterone levels and impair testicular function, according to the results of this 2017 study. So keep an eye on the labels.

Canned or wrapped in plastic

Canned or plastic-wrapped foods and beverages are extremely practical, but they can also affect hormone levels for a reason beyond processing. Some chemicals used in containers, such as bisphenol A (BPA) or bisphenol S, act as hormone disruptors.

This study suggested that men who work in factories and are exposed to high levels of BPA have reduced levels of free testosterone and androstenedione, a hormone that can convert to testosterone or estrogen. It is worth mentioning that occupational exposure is more worrisome than what we get from consuming water or drunken food in containers with BPA.

However, the chemical enters the body of many people. A 2011 study, for example, found BPA in the urine of 89% of men attending a fertility clinic. Those with urine BPA also had lower levels of testosterone and thyroid-stimulating hormone. When levels of this hormone are low, it can indicate hypothyroidism, a condition that can lower testosterone in some men.

too much alcohol

Many people associate alcohol with sexual encounters, but be aware that consuming high amounts of alcohol can reduce fertility for both men and women. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism in the United States, among other institutions, warns that alcohol use is related to low testosterone levels and changes in the amounts of other reproductive hormones .

Other Ways to Increase Testosterone

Dietary changes can have a positive effect on testosterone levels, but there are also other lifestyle behaviors that can have benefits:

lose weight, for people who are overweight;

exercising regularly;

build muscle through resistance training;

get enough sleep;

manage stress better.

Summary

Testosterone naturally decreases with age, but levels can also be low due to medical conditions or medications. Anyone experiencing symptoms of low testosterone should speak to a doctor. But remember that eating a balanced diet, rich in essential nutrients, as well as exercising and sleeping well can also help in this regard. In some cases, both approaches (lifestyle and medical treatment) are necessary.

Source: MedicalNewsToday

See too: