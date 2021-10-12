Doctor who worked at Hapvida reports pressure to prescribe ‘covid kit’ and cites threats of dismissal – Policy

FORTALEZA — General practitioner Felipe Peixoto reports, in an interview with state, having suffered pressure from the health plan operator Hapvida to prescribe the call ‘covid kit’, consisting of drugs ineffective or contraindicated to treat people infected by the new coronavirus, such as hydroxychloroquine. According to him, there was an imposition of the operator. “They threatened to fire any doctor who overcame the refusal to prescribe the drug more than twice in a row,” said Peixoto, who left Hapvida.

The network is being investigated by the Public Ministry of Ceará, the state where the operator’s headquarters are located, and was also investigated by the MP-SP. In April, the State Program for the Protection and Defense of the Consumer, of the Ceará MP, notified Hapvida to pay a fine of R$ 468.3 thousand for imposing, “indiscriminately to all registered physicians”, that they prescribe medications such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of patients with covid.

Threats of dismissal are recorded in in-app conversations Whatsapp, says Peixoto. In one of them, to which the state had access, a superintendent of the unit where Peixoto worked cites a “ranking” of doctors who refuse to prescribe hydroxychloroquine more than twice. “The orientation is to turn off colleagues who enter this 2x ranking”, says the text. “Here at hapfor, we have, unfortunately, already had to turn off a colleague for this reason”. The operator’s justification, according to the messages, was that the prescription of the “covid kit” had been adopted as a “protocol” of the institution.

“Colleagues (doctors) thought it was a real absurdity, some were silent for fear of losing their jobs, many worked exclusively for the Hapvida network, so a good part of the budget would be compromised. In my case, I didn’t just work for them, but this abuse made it impossible to continue there,” says Peixoto, who denounced the operator to the Public Ministry for the first time a year ago.

According to Felipe Peixoto, Hapvida advertised the “covid kit”, which caused confusion among patients. According to him, some arrived at the consultation “demanding” the medications. “That promise compromised, yes. Some patients were already demanding a prescription to get the treatment at the hospital pharmacy (which was initially paid for and later started to be distributed free of charge)”, says the doctor.

Peixoto says he went to the local authorities, but says that only the State Public Ministry decided to start the investigation. According to him, the operator continued to prescribe the drug until March of this year, according to reports from colleagues who continued working in a hospital in the network after his dismissal. “They also never came to me (after the complaint), they adopted a posture of simply pretending that this never happened,” he says.

Defense

In a note, Hapvida says that, last year, there was still an understanding that hydroxychloroquine could bring benefits to patients. “In the best interest of offering all the possibilities to our users, there was a relevant adhesion of our network, but the adoption of hydroxychloroquine was being reduced in a constant and accentuated way. Today, the institution does not suggest the use of this drug, as there is no scientific proof of its effectiveness”. The note also says that “from the first moment, Hapvida defends and promotes vaccination, the use of masks and practices of social distancing.”

The network claims that more than 1,000 ICU beds were opened and more than 6,000 health professionals were hired. More than 532 respirators were purchased, buildings were rented to expand hospitalization spaces and the purchase of protective equipment in large quantities to reinforce the safety of professionals.