Dollar closes above R$ 5.53 and hits maximum in almost 6 months – News

The dollar started the week on a high and, renewing highs in almost six months, firmly above R$ 5.50, as the climate more skittish abroad, supported defensive purchases ahead of the holiday that will close financial markets in Brazil on Tuesday (12).

The dollar in cash rose 0.42% this Monday (11), to R$ 5.5384. It is the highest value for a closure since April 20, when the currency closed at R$ 5.5486.

The American currency ended very close to the day’s high of R$5.5404 (+0.45%). At the minimum, reached in the morning, the price dropped to R$ 5.4924 (-0.42%).

At B3, the dollar futures contract with first maturity increased gains and, at 5:34 pm (GMT), rose 0.48%, to R$ 5.5565, after nailing a maximum of R$ 5.5615.

Outside, the dollar index against a basket of rivals was gaining 0.22%, jumping to session highs and approaching one-year highs seen in late September.

The signal from the foreign exchange market here and abroad followed the worsening in New York stock indices, which felt investors’ concerns about inflationary effects of a new rally in oil prices before the beginning of the release of corporate balance sheets for the third quarter in the US.

The S&P 500, which rose 0.56%, closed down 0.69%, glued to the day’s lows.

Liquidity in both Brazil and the US was below average — here on holiday eve; there, for the observance of Columbus Day, which kept negotiations with Treasury bonds at a standstill, removing a reference to operations in other markets.

At B3, the dollar for November had moved 143,000 contracts as of 5:41 pm, on track to record the smallest turnover since September 6, also on the eve of a holiday.

Investors continued to put into account the risks of the US central bank tightening monetary policy as inflation shows no signs of abating.

Fears are heightened by an unstoppable rally in oil prices, with the US contract at its highest since 2014, above $80 a barrel, in what could be a veritable injection of inflation into the global economy.

The climate of external caution was added to an already noisy domestic environment, sustaining the risk premiums that made the dollar cross the psychological line of R$ 5.50 and that kept it above it.

BTG Pactual digital’s macro research team has worsened the estimates for the exchange rate in the three scenarios it considers, with the political agenda as the main point of attention in the coming months in the domestic field.

In the basic scenario, the dollar should now end the year at BRL 5.30, compared to a rate of BRL 5.00 previously forecast. In the optimistic scenario, the currency is at R$ 5.10, against R$ 4.80 estimated before. In the most pessimistic calculations, the dollar closes 2021 at R$ 5.60, from R$ 5.40 in the previous forecast.

Meanwhile, foreign investors seem to have turned their hand and started betting against the real.

Based on data from a US agency, speculators made in the week ending Oct. 5 the biggest net sale of real contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in more than two years. As a result, they were sold (seeing the depreciation of the Brazilian currency) for the first time since the beginning of May.

Chief Economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF), Robin Brooks, commented on Twitter:

“Many investors this summer (in the Northern Hemisphere) shared our view that the Brazilian real is undervalued and signed down at our fair value of R$4.50 per dollar. But foreign investor confidence has crumbled, and you can see that in the course of the speculative position bought in real. Foreign investors gave up on Brazil…”, he said.

