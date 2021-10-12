Dollar closes at highest level since April pulled by negative foreign market | finance

After a volatile morning, the Dollar trading firmed moderately higher in the early afternoon and ended the day with slight gains during a session of greatly reduced liquidity. The movement reflected the widespread caution in the international market, where concerns about high inflation and the slowdown in global growth due to the energy crisis reduced the demand for risky assets. At the end of the trading session, the commercial dollar rose 0.39%, leaving at R$ 5.5366. It was the highest closing level since April 20, when the currency was quoted at R$ 5.5563.

The performance of the real was in line with the behavior of emerging currency pairs, against which the dollar also appreciated in a risk-averse trading session. Overseas, at around 5:15 pm, the ICE Dollar Index (DXY), which compares the US currency to six strong currencies including the euro, pound and yen, gained 0.35% to 94.39 points, close to maximum of a year, of 94.50 points.

“Emerging currencies came under pressure last week as the dollar’s broad strength continued. We believe that the employment report [payroll] of Friday will still allow the Fed [Federal Reserve, o banco central americano] announce the reduction in asset purchases at the November 2-3 meeting,” says Brown Brothers Harriman, in a report. “In the past, this reduction in asset purchases has led to further gains for the dollar and we believe that this dynamic will continue to occur in the coming weeks.”

The first trading session of the week had globally reduced liquidity, as the US Treasury bond market (Treasury) remained closed on the occasion of the Christopher Columbus Day holiday in the United States. The holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida here, tomorrow, also diminished the impetus for negotiations.

Meanwhile, fiscal risks persist and defensiveness increases. With uncertainties about the feasibility of Auxílio Brasil, government members are considering triggering a public calamity clause, which would allow the renewal of emergency aid without the shackles of fiscal rules, according to Valor today.

“In the exchange rate, we continue to be less constructive in the coming months due to the high fiscal risk, low growth in 2022 and a more adverse external scenario”, says Armor Capital, in a monthly management letter.

On the other hand, BlueLine Asset Management highlights the “very fragile macroeconomic framework” in Brazil, with the inflation soaring to levels above 10% in the accumulated in 12 months and, consequently, the drop in the perspective of economic growth.