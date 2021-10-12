Dollar closes at R$5.5371 and has its highest increase in six months

The commercial dollar began the week at a high of 0.38%, quoted at R$ 5.5371 on sale. It is the highest quotation for the currency in six months, when it closed at R$ 5.5508 on April 20th.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

The currency is influenced by the more skittish weather abroad, which supported defensive purchases ahead of the holiday that will close financial markets in Brazil tomorrow.

After days of stability, the stock market closes down

On a day with little liquidity ahead of the holiday, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), closed Monday at a low of 0.58%, at 112,180.48 points. At the best moment of the day, it surpassed 113,000 points.

The negative influence of the New York stock exchanges and fears of crisis in the Chinese real estate market prevailed on the Ibovespa, overshadowing the gains of shares of commodity companies.

Embraer closed the day with one of the biggest gains on the Ibovespa. After Warren Buffett’s announcement that the company had received an order for about $1.2 billion from Warren Buffett’s NetJets airline, its shares appreciated by 4.89%.

Today’s close, lower, breaks the optimism seen last Friday (8), when the index closed up 2.03%, after three consecutive days of stability.

The day’s financial turnover, squeezed between the weekend and a national holiday, totaled just R$ 25.6 billion, also reflecting the more moderate movement on Wall Street.

Attention to US indicators

According to market professionals, while raw material stocks gain, those in consumer-related sectors lose in the face of higher inflation. Therefore, agents’ attention should focus on inflation and retail sales data for the United States, in the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.

To the chief economist of modal plus, Alvaro Bandeira, in the face of issues such as the risk of a budget lock in the US and new indicators showing rising global inflation, “investors should continue with a more protective behavior”, also limiting gains on the Brazilian stock exchange.

*With Reuters