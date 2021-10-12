Dollar rises and closes at highest rate since April | Economy

The dollar closed higher on Monday (11), on a day of low liquidity due to the Nossa Senhora Aparecida holiday on Tuesday, but with investors eyeing the next steps of US monetary policy and global inflation fears .

The US currency rose 0.39%, sold at R$ 5.5366. It is the highest price since April 20, when it closed at R$ 5.5563. See more quotes

Understand the 3 most common ways the dollar impacts inflation

On Friday, the currency closed with a slight drop of 0.02%, quoted at R$ 5.5151. Last week, the accumulated increase was 2.73%, the biggest increase in seven days since the series ended on July 9 (+4.01%).

With today’s result, the advance in the month is 1.67%, and in the year, 6.74%.

The stock market closed down 0.58%, at 112,180 points.

Why does the dollar go up? Watch the video below:

Understand the rise of the dollar

The dollar remains at high levels, reflecting, among other factors, rising yields on US bonds, Luca Maia, exchange rate and interest rate strategist for Latin America at BNP Paribas, told Reuters.

The ten-year treasury rate has recently risen to levels above 1.6%, mainly because of the recent signal from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell that the reduction in monthly purchases of US central bank bonds will begin soon , which is seen as a global boost for the dollar.

“Powell was more emphatic that the ‘tapering’ (stimulus reduction) could start this year, and this statement has started to put a very big flea behind the market’s ear,” Maia said.

Fueling expectations that the Fed will begin reversing its expansionary stance, oil prices have hit multi-year highs recently, triggering a global inflation fear, Maia said.

“This inflationary impact is always worse for emerging markets,” he explained, noting that the Mexican peso and the Chilean peso, two important pairs of the real, were also hurt by less favorable global dynamics in recent weeks. “The window we had for greater attractiveness of assets in emerging markets is closing.”

In Brazil, where rising prices have also been a reason for caution, one of the main drivers for the recent depreciation of the real was the perception of a Central Bank less tough on inflation than expected. The Selic rate is currently at 6.25% per year.

Meanwhile, other monetary authorities in emerging countries have already started to raise borrowing costs, said the strategist, which reduces the attractiveness of returns offered in Brazil when compared to other places with similar risk.

This Monday, the financial market rose from 8.51% to 8.59% the estimates for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) this year. It was the 27th high followed in the indicator. Economists maintained the GDP growth estimate at 5.04% for 2021. For 2022, the market reduced the forecast of an increase from 1.57% to 1.54%.

The financial market also maintained at 8.25% per year the forecast for the Selic at the end of 2021. With this, analysts continue to estimate an increase in interest rates this year.

For the dollar, the projection for the end of 2021 rose from R$ 5.20 to R$ 5.25. For the end of 2022, the estimate remains at R$ 5.25.