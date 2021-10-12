‘Don’t call me a denier,’ says Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro, who is spending the Nossa Senhora Aparecida holiday in Guarujá, on the São Paulo coast, today refuted the “denialist” piece and returned to defend the so-called early treatment, with medications such as chloroquine and ivermectin, which have no proof scientific evidence against Covid-19.

In conversation with journalists, after leaving the Hotel de Trânsito to take a motorcycle tour of the city, he again criticized the Coronavac vaccine and the vaccination of young people. And he said that his administration released 20 billion reais in December for the purchase of vaccines.

“Don’t call me a denialist because, in December alone, the provisional measure was a 20 billion checon to buy vaccine”, he pointed out.

To journalists, Bolsonaro questioned the reason for not disclosing the number of deaths of people already vaccinated.

“They don’t advertise. Many people who took the second dose are dying. Why do many governors and mayors vaccinate young people from 12 to 17 years old? Based on what? Anvisa’s recommendation? We are messing with lives. In kids under 20, the chance of not having anything is 99.9%. Is it worth the cost-effectiveness of the vaccine?”, he said, citing the release of funds for the purchase of vaccine. “Let no mayor complain. São Paulo closed everything, the forecast drop in revenue is 20%. They had a surplus with me. I was the one who gave the work, avoiding the reduction of jobs.”

Bolsonaro said that tomorrow, the 12th, he should go to the city of Aparecida, in the Paraíba Valley, to celebrate the day of the patron saint of Brazil, Nossa Senhora Aparecida. And on the following day, Wednesday, the 13th, he will go to Miracatu, in the interior of São Paulo, for the delivery of agrarian reform titles.

In conversation with journalists, the president of the Republic, who despite being without a party is a candidate for re-election next year, criticized one of his biggest opponents, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), leader in recent voting intention surveys.

“I want to congratulate Lula and Dilma (former president Dilma Rousseff/PT) did not leave any work unfinished abroad, congratulations”, he said, citing the completion of the Caracas subway, “with our money”. And he added: “Congratulations to the PT, which worked very hard outside Brazil, with our money. Ask who is paying the bill there.”

