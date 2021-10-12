Douglas Souza vents about ‘assuming’ sexuality: ‘Heteros don’t come out’ – 10/11/2021

Douglas Souza, pointer of the Brazilian volleyball and gold team at Rio 2016, commented on the taboos surrounding sexual orientation. On International ‘Get Out of the Closet’ Day, the player told ESPN that he had no difficulties in coming out publicly and spoke about his influence on his career.

“It was very calm because I think I’ve always known I was gay, so when I was about 10, 11 years old, you’re in your pre-teen years and you start to take an interest in other people, that’s when I noticed that the men attracted me more than women,” began the athlete

“I think the worst scenario is the one where the person is underage and is totally dependent on the parents. There is always the possibility of the parents not giving support, support, and you feel that you are alone,” he added.

The pointer still reflects: “Heterosexuals don’t come out. We also need to stop this idea that gays should come out.”

Douglas Souza believes his career will not be impacted after assuming the orientation. He says he has always sold the professional Douglas image.

“I don’t think having assumed [minha sexualidade] impacted my career because I always try to ‘sell’ Douglas professionally, not Douglas’ sexuality, that’s something very private. Of course, today everything is very exposed due to social networks, but I always try to be as professional as possible. I think your sexuality, regardless of what it is, will not influence your work environment, or at least that’s how it should be,” he said.

In Tokyo 2020, Douglas Souza was a social media phenomenon. In a simple way, the pointer showed the backstage of the Olympic Games and attracted great sympathy from the public. Before the Olympics, the player had about 250,000 followers. Today, it totals over 3 million on Instagram.