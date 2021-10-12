‘Dry scooping’. Pediatricians Warn of TikTok’s Dangerous Viral Challenge

O called ‘dry scooping’ (or ‘dry scooping’ in Portuguese) is the new trend at TikTok and is putting pediatricians on the alert, reports an article published in Galileu magazine.

The most recent viral challenge of this social network, used mainly by younger age groups including children, is to swallow one or more doses of pre-workout shake powder without first diluting the substance in water.

So far, numerous videos posted on TikTok show people swallowing the powdered substance, which according to some enhances the effect of the product.

Dancer Briatney Portillo, 21, said she suffered a heart attack as a result of ‘dry scooping’. Portillo shared the incident with his followers through his page.

In response to the new (and dangerous) challenge, explains Galileo magazine, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) this week released a study titled ‘Dry scooping and other dangerous methods of pre-workout consumption: a quantitative analysis’.

The US research highlights that pre-workout supplements are made up of ingredients that are not recommended for children.

“Doctors may have difficulty identifying new trends that claim to be healthy but are dangerous for young people,” says Nelson Chow, study author and researcher at Princeton University in the United States, in a statement from the AAP.

Furthermore, Chow points out that ‘dry scooping’ facilitates the consumption of doses higher than those recommended, choking and accidental inhalation of the product, which can be equally harmful to the adult population.

