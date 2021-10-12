Duda Reis denies dating João Guilherme. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Duda Reis and João Guilherme were seen kissing in a nightclub in São Paulo recently. Soon fans began to ship the couple. But this Monday, October 11, the redhead went to social media to deny any serious involvement with the actor.

Jade Picon’s ex-boyfriend recently told Matheus Mazzafera that he lives a colorful friendship with the influencer. Despite this, the relationship should not go much further, if we consider Duda’s will. That’s because in a live with fans, the redhead reported that she is very single, thank you.

“To be honest, not at the moment (I want to date). Obviously we can’t control everything, but it’s definitely not in my plans now and not anytime soon,” he reported.

DISORDERS

In addition to the conversation about the novel, Dudley also answered more serious questions. For example, he recalled that he had eating disorders at the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, he lost a lot of weight instead of gaining weight. The influencer also stated that it is working to recover the muscle mass it lost and, therefore, it has already managed to gain 4kg.

The redhead even promised some discussions about the matter with fans. In addition to facing the whole social isolation problem of the pandemic, as we all live, she also went through the troubled end of her relationship with Nego do Borel. The case ended up in the police and now the two are trying to settle through the Judiciary Branch.

NGO

Earlier this year, Duda Reis, upon revealing her breakup with Nego do Borel, said that she was a victim of violence during the period of the relationship, and since then she has filed a lawsuit against the funkeiro for what happened and has supported women victims of this type of violence.

Through the stories on her official Instagram profile, the influencer revealed that she intends to open an NGO aimed at assisting victims of domestic violence, in the near future, still without a defined date.

“That was a secret, hahaha. But it’s about to happen. We are setting up and organizing everything just right and I believe it will be a very special project”, she said.

“As I want it to be forever, we are structuring everything, I think that haste is the enemy of perfection and I want everything to be impeccable”, he revealed.

Recently, Duda’s ex-fiancé, Nego do Borel, joined A Fazenda 13. But, right at the beginning of the reality show, he was accused of sexually abusing Dayane Mello. The influencer even spoke of the situation and blamed Record TV for the lack of attitude. Shortly after, the funkeiro station announced his elimination.

