Dudu admits squad’s fault for bad phase of Palmeiras and asks for team more focused on the Brazilian | palm trees

Palmeiras is going through a bad moment in Brasileirão. Of the last 18 points played, the team won only four.

Forward Dudu took the blame from the squad for the team’s bad phase in the competition and asks for more focus on the recovery matches.

– It was us, players, who got to this situation of not winning at the Brazilian Nationals and we are the only ones who will be able to get us out of this situation. We have to work harder, train more, get more focused on the games to win again – he said.

The shirt 43 also praised the fans’ return to Allianz Parque, in the 4-2 defeat by Bragantino, last Saturday, and gave reason to those who booed the team after the clash.

– We were happy for the fans’ return, but sad for the result, it was not what we expected. We were happy to have them support us during the game, then they booed a little and are right, they will, they want to see Palmeiras well, playing to win, but we couldn’t. We count on their support in this final stretch of the season. We have a very important title to dispute, we have to get there on the 27th – he completed.

Palmeiras returns to the field at Brasileirão this Tuesday, against Bahia, at 9:30 pm, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador.