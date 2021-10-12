Eddie Jaku, Holocaust Survivor and Author of ‘The Happiest Man in the World’ Dies at 101 | World

Holocaust survivor and author of the memoir “The Happiest Man in the World”, 101-year-old Eddie Jaku died this Tuesday (12) in Australia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to Jaku’s decision to “make his life a testimony to how hope and love can triumph over despair and hatred.”

Sydney Jewish Museum posted a tribute to Jaku’s memory on Twitter:

“The passing of Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku has left a huge void in the heart of the Sydney Jewish Museum ‘family’. The impact of Eddie, as ‘the happiest man in the world’, will be felt for generations to come,” he said, recalling one Eddie’s phrase that says, ‘”This is my message, as long as I live, I’ll teach you not to hate.”

The Jewish Council of New South Wales described him as a “beacon of light and hope” and “a man who will be remembered for his endurance in the face of adversity and for the joy that followed.”

‘Happiness Doubles When Sharing’, Holocaust Survivor Lessons Turning 100 Years Old

“Australia has lost a giant with the passing of Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku, 101. He has dedicated his life to educating others about the dangers of intolerance and the importance of hope. Marked by the past, he only looked forward. history is told to future generations,” said treasurer and liberal party leader Josh Frydenberg.

The Happiest Man on Earth was released a few months after he turned 100, in April 2020.

“I’ve lived for a century and I know what it’s like to face evil head-on. I’ve seen the worst of humanity, the horrors of the extermination camps, the Nazi efforts to exterminate my life and the lives of all my people. happiest man on Earth,” he says.

Eddie Jasceu was born Abraham Jakubowicz in Leipzig, Germany, in 1920 into a loving family who considered themselves “Germans first, and Jews only in (their) home”.

Jaku was the only Jewish student at the local school he attended.

“Germany was a civilized country. The children from my school came to my house and ate with us. There was no distinction because we were always Germans in the first place”, he says.

However, that all changed when Adolf Hitler came to power.

“How is it possible? My friends became murderers. I was proud to be a German, I thought I lived in the most civilized and educated country in Europe,” he says.

When Eddie returned from boarding school on November 9, 1938 to surprise his parents on their 20th wedding anniversary, there was no one at home. It was Kristllnacht, the ‘Night of Crystals’, a wave of attacks against Jews in various regions of Germany and Austria – the name alludes to the millions of broken pieces of glass that filled the streets behind the windows of shops, buildings and synagogues Jews have been destroyed.

Not knowing where his family was, Jaku fell asleep in his room. At 5 am, the door was broken open by Nazi soldiers. Jaku was beaten.

“Ten Nazis invaded my house, I was beaten. I lost my dignity, my faith in humanity. My dog ​​came to defend me and they killed him with a bayonet. And they shouted: Jewish dog!”

Eddie was taken to the Buchenwald concentration camp. When he asked the nurse about the possibility of running away, she told him, “If you run away, they will find your parents and kill them.”

After Buchenwald’s release, Eddie and his father fled to Belgium and then to France, where he was again incarcerated. After 11 months in a camp, Jaku and other prisoners were put on a train to Auschwitz. He led the escape of nine men across the train floor and back to Belgium, living illegally in an attic with his parents and sister.

In October 1943, the family was discovered after an anonymous tip and arrested.

Jaku and his family endured an exhausting nine-day train journey, surviving on just two glasses of water a day, to Auschwitz, Poland, where his 43-year-old mother and 50-year-old father were murdered in a chamber. of gas.

He was spared, being branded an “economically indispensable Jew” by Josef Mengele, the ‘Angel of Death’. Mengele was a German Schutzstaffel (SS) officer and doctor at Auschwitz concentration camp, one of the most notorious members of the team responsible for selecting victims to be killed in the gas chambers and for conducting deadly human experiments on prisoners.

Jaku says that when he arrived at the camp, the family was separated. He did try to join the group his father was in – the destination, he didn’t know at the time, would be the gas chamber, but he ended up being taken out of line by a guard.

Jaku survived thanks to the excellent mechanical skills his father, a mechanical engineer, insisted he learn – which is why he was sent to boarding school at age 13 to Tuttlingen, then considered the epicenter of precision engineering in Germany, graduating as an apprentice from tool maker five years later.

Because of this, the Nazis recruited him to make surgical instruments when they saw how he could turn anything from a piece of wire to a spoon into a useful tool. Jaku would trade his engineering experience for extra food. At Auschwitz, he was reunited with his friend from Buchenwald, Hirschfeld, but he had no idea whether his sister Henni had survived Mengele’s selection.

On January 18, 1945, he and Hirschfeld were awakened at 3 am and sent along with thousands of other prisoners to the so-called ‘Death March’ of Auschwitz in the dead of winter, as Soviet forces approached to liberate this area from German-controlled Poland.

Both escaped, but were separated, and Jaku was recaptured by the Nazis and put to work on an assembly line, repairing gearboxes for war machines in Buchenwald. He escaped again, hiding in a cave in the Black Forest, where he was discovered raving from hunger and near death by American soldiers in June 1945, having spent the last months of the war eating little more than slugs and snails.

At the end of the conflict, he weighed just 28 kilos and was seriously ill with cholera and typhoid fever. Once recovered, he returned to Belgium, where he was reunited with his friend Hirschfeld and eventually his sister Henni, who had survived unbeknownst to him in another part of Auschwitz.

One day, he took his food stamps to the Brussels city hall and fell in love at first sight with the woman who distributed the rationed food, a Belgian Jew named Flore.

Thanks to Belgian resistance, Flore had fled to Paris, where he lived under a false name, with no one knowing of his origin. On her return to Brussels, she made a point of meeting and talking to all the concentration camp survivors who were looking to the authorities for help. They were married on April 20, 1946.

Jaku vowed never to set foot on German soil again and migrated to Australia in 1950, along with Flore, her mother Fortunee, and her sister Henni. They took up residence in Brighton-Le-Sands and another child of the couple, Andre, was born.

Initially, Flore worked as a seamstress and Jaku as a mechanic, in addition to making precision instruments. In the early 1960s, they sold the shop and began working together as real estate agents—both recently retired, in their 90s, having worked side-by-side for 40 years. They currently live in a nursing home.

Jaku’s friendship with Hirschfeld lasted a lifetime. The latter also married in Belgium in 1946 and later moved to Israel; they kept in touch by letter and had the opportunity to see each other a few times before Hirschfeld’s recent death.

Jaku says it took him about 30 years to be able to talk about the Holocaust.

“50% of my survival was luck. 50% was knowing when to speak, when not to speak. You don’t fight when you’re in captivity. Many couldn’t stand it and threw themselves on barbed wire, electrocuted themselves. I thought: someone has to survive “, it says.

According to him, the book is also a message to younger people.