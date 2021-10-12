Elderly says goodbye to horses and dogs on her deathbed; see photos | Pet Channel

Hospice of the Good Shepherd/MEN Jan Holman, 68, pets Bob, his horse, on his deathbed

A 68-year-old woman who is on her deathbed was able to say goodbye to her beloved pets. Jan Holman had Bob, an Irish Cob horse, and two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels named Monty and Rowley.

According to the Daily Mail, Jan spent a month in a palliative care unit in Chester, England. Until the day before admission, the elderly woman rode and walked with Bob every day. According to her, the horse is a very important part of her life. She also missed the dogs a lot.

To surprise her, the hospital staff decided to find a way to bring the pets to Jan so she could say goodbye to them. The result was a reunion of old friends that caused quite a stir. Every moment was documented in photos by the palliative unit team.

Bob managed to get his head inside the window of the room where Jan was interned. The horse rested its head on its owner’s lap and received many caresses, in addition to being fed bananas, carrots and apples.

The team says the woman was extremely happy to see the animal. “I can’t believe the hospital staff did this for me. Until a few weeks ago I was walking Bob every day. I missed him a lot,” Jan said.

Jan and her husband, Dennis, to whom she has been married for 46 years, knew that it would be possible to see their dogs from time to time, as a neighbor of the couple had already been admitted to the same hospital a few years ago. As a result, it was possible to place Monty and Rowley more easily on the hospital visitors list.