Embraer Shares Rise on the Stock Exchange with Warren Buffett’s Company Billion Dollar Order | Economy

Embraer shares rose 5% this Monday (11) when announcing a billion-dollar order for jets from the airline of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s investment company. It was one of the biggest rallies today on the Ibovespa, the main index on the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3.

Embraer says it has completed delivery of 100 Phenom 300 executive jets to NetJets, which has placed an order for up to 100 additional aircraft, totaling more than $1.2 billion. The first agreement between the companies was signed in 2010.

In a statement, the Brazilian manufacturer stated that NetJets will begin receiving orders in the second quarter of 2023, for operation in the United States and Europe.

Embraer receives an order for ‘flying cars’ made by a Brazilian company

“With this new order, which includes a comprehensive services agreement, NetJets not only reinforces its commitment to creating an improved customer experience as demand for private aviation continues to grow, but also its confidence in the innovative portfolio of Embraer to offer the perfect experience to its customers,” says a company statement.

The Phenom 300 is an executive jet with a maximum occupancy of 10 passengers. Originally launched in 2005, the model entered the market in 2008. Leading the light jet segment since 2012, the jet has been the world’s most delivered business jet since 2013.

According to Embraer, one in four small and medium-sized jets delivered in the world was from the Phenom or Praetor family in 2020. The company delivered more than 1,500 aircraft of the type in more than 80 countries.

In 2021, Embraer accumulates an appreciation of more than 190% on the stock market after a difficult year of impact from the coronavirus pandemic, which affected the entire airline industry. The boost comes from the increased demand for travel.

In the second quarter, the company posted adjusted net income of R$212.8 million, the company’s first recurring income since the first quarter of 2018.

In the same period last year, Embraer had reported a loss of R$1.071 billion as it struggled to restructure operations to face the pandemic and the failure of a US$4 billion deal with Boeing, highlights Reuters.

The adjusted result excludes deferred taxes and special items. Net income attributed to shareholders totaled R$438.1 million in the 2nd quarter, against a loss of R$1.68 billion in the same period in 2020 and a loss of R$489.8 million in the first 3 months of 2021.