End of pandemic? Wesley Safadão makes controversial statement at concert in Cancún

After about a year and a half of pandemic, Wesley Safadão traveled to Cancún to return with the shows. Starting last Friday (08), and scheduled for October 12th, “WS Weekend” brought together several celebrities in Mexico, including country duo Matheus e Kauan and comedian Tirullipa.

The controversy this time happened when Safadão celebrated the “end of the pandemic” on the show. “Let’s raise the glass and make a toast, now. Let’s toast joy, health, happiness, the return of the shows, the end of the pandemic. Let’s toast, let’s toast, let’s toast,” he said. ,

Despite the statements, it is noteworthy that the Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) said, in July this year, that “the pandemic is far from over”.

This is not the first time the singer is involved in controversy related to the pandemic. He and his wife Thyane Dantas were recently indicted for irregular vaccinations. Safadão would have supposedly chosen a place to get vaccinated, different from what was on the schedule, to take Janssen’s immunizing agent, which only needs one dose. The singer’s wife, on the other hand, had not been scheduled, but took the vaccine on the same day as her husband and was accused of skipping the line.

Safadão Shows

Announced in July, the event already had all packages sold in August, which include accommodation, open food, open bar and transfers. This Sunday (10), the party was broadcast live on YouTube, directly from the Grand Oasis Cancun, and was attended by Marcelo Falcão, Matheus and Kauan, Eme DJ, The Otherz, MC Matheuzinho, Bell Marques, and Safadão himself.

“This is a moment of gratitude, thank you very much for this moment, to all the people who root for the success of the next one, I would like to especially thank my people in Ceará, my birthplace and where I am very proud to have come. only mine, it’s from all the artists who agreed to participate, it’s from all the families and people from all over the world who came to enjoy it, it’s the production, the guys who are watching from home, I can only really thank you, everything’s wonderful,” declared the forró singer.

Creamy at WS Weekend

A moment of the show was when the comedian Cremosinho took the stage next to Tirullipa to reveal that he had gotten a tattoo in honor of the singer. The digital content creator showed that he had tattooed “WS”, Safadão’s logo. The singer and the audience were shocked by the revelation.

Since the controversy involving Xand Avião, in which Cremosinho would have been humiliated by the singer, the comedian started to be seen frequently with Wesley Safadão, who would have welcomed the boy after the event.

On social networks, Cremosinho has been sharing photos and videos at the event in Cancún. “Humility won, the magician is going to Mexico, in the naughty man’s live, a phrase that is certain, the humiliated will be exalted, and God is exalting the magician, come here!”, he wrote in a publication.