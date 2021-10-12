Erasmus says Bolsonaro has improved military personnel

Erasmo Viana, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), spoke with Tiago Piquilo, Dynho Alves and Tati Quebra Barraco about the conditions and salaries of the military in Brazil and pointed out that the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) brought benefits to group:
The military’s salary doesn’t go up much… although with Bolsonaro, things have improved a lot because he’s a military man, he’s a captain. He managed to bring several benefits to the army. Erasmus Viana
“But the kids have been demanding a lot, it’s not so easy,” pointed out Tiago.
Before, the conversation started with the ex-husband of the influencer Gabriela Pugliesi commenting on her period studying at Colégio Militar:
I studied at the Military from 11 to 17 years old. I took an entrance exam to enter, it’s very competitive, I studied for shit**. It is one of the best educations in Brazil in terms of school, youth training, character. My high school friends are all successful. Erasmus Viana
“So you’re in favor of Colégio Militar?”, asked Tiago. “That, if I have my son, if he can study… […] It’s a more than excellent formation, it changed my life as a man, values. It was the best time of my life,” replied Erasmo.
