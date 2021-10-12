Eternals will have two post-credits scenes

The principal Chloe Zhao revealed a surprise at the end of eternal. In an interview with Fandango, Zhao said that they will have two post-credits scenes in the new movie of the MCU.

“don’t just stay for the first [cena pós-créditos] – Also stay for the second. They are equally important in weight and both bring big surprises for you“, said.

Second Kevin Feige, head of the Marvel studio, eternal will redefine the MCU. beside the producer Nate Moore and the actress Gemma Chan, Feige revealed new details of the epic in an unreleased behind-the-scenes video; check it out below.

Among the new information in the material, we highlight the facts that the film will show the very origin of the shared universe, as well as dealing with the consequences of Avengers: Endgame. It should also be noted the division that exists in the team between the most cerebral heroes and the physically strongest.

Created in 1976 in the comics, the Eternals are a race of superhumans genetically modified by the Celestial aliens during their visit to Earth. However, at the same time that they conceived this group, the genetic experiments of the Celestials also gave rise to the Deviant, a kind of corrupted face of their first creations.

The movie’s cast has Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry. the debut of eternal is scheduled for November 5, 2021, in Brazil.

