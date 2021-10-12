European Union Announces 1 Billion Euro Package for Afghanistan

KABUL — The European Union will offer a €1 billion aid package to Afghanistan and some neighboring countries. The value has an increase of 700 million in the total that had been previously considered.

Financial assistance was confirmed on Tuesday after a special G-20 summit hosted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. According to AFP news agencies, the leader of the European bloc, Ursula von der Leyen, said the amount will be used “to prevent a major humanitarian and socioeconomic collapse” in the region.

Since the Taliban regained power in August, the country — already suffering from extreme poverty generated by decades of armed conflict — has experienced an economic meltdown while other nations have seen an increase in the number of Afghan refugees.

Appeal to the international community

The move came a day after UN Secretary General António Guterres said the international community must find ways to inject money directly into Afghanistan’s economy to prevent the country’s total collapse.

Guterres also accused the Taliban of breaking its promises that it would defend women’s rights, including allowing girls to attend school.

“Broken promises lead to broken dreams for the women and girls of Afghanistan,” Guterres told reporters at UN headquarters, saying there is “no way” to heal the economy if the Taliban continues to stop women from working.