Evangelicals try to circumvent Alcolumbre’s boycott against Mendonça

The refusal of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, on Monday (11), to force the president of the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), to guide André Mendonça’s hearing, gave strength to the boycott of the senator to President Jair Bolsonaro’s nominee for a seat on the Supreme Court (STF). Since last week, he and other politicians from the Centrão have tried, once again, to force a replacement of the name.

The group’s newest bet is an almost unknown name in the higher courts and that has never appeared among those listed: the current president of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), Alexandre Cordeiro de Macedo. The Folha de S. Paulo newspaper revealed that, at dinners last week, with the presence of Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) – one of the biggest opponents of Bolsonaro in Congress and who also works against Mendonça –, Macedo had the nomination defended by the ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Flávia Arruda (Secretary of Government) and Fábio Faria (Communications).

The negotiations revolted evangelical leaders, who do not give up on a “terribly evangelical” nominee, as Bolsonaro promised. Despite being a Presbyterian, Macedo is also not known in the field, nor does he have the approval of pastors from large churches. Earlier, Pastor Silas Malafaia, leader of the Assembly of God Vitória em Cristo and a personal friend of Bolsonaro, criticized the ministers. “They are politicians and ministers of the Palace [do Planalto], are obliged to defend the appointment of President Bolsonaro. They are forced to work on behalf of André Mendonça. Do not want? Get out of there!” he cried, in a video posted on social networks.

This Sunday (10), Bolsonaro complained again about Alcolumbre and said that he does not give up the indication. “The one who may not want it is the Senate floor, it’s not him. He can vote against. Now, what he’s doing, it’s not done. The nomination is mine. If he wants to nominate someone to the Supreme, he can nominate two. He is running for president next year. In the first half of 2023, he has two vacancies, he nominates two for the Supreme Court,” he said.

Lewandowski’s decision, however, rejecting an intervention by the Supreme Court to force the hearing to be held, made the impasse last and gave Alcolumbre carte blanche. The minister considered that the scheduling of the hearing, a condition for voting on the nomination, is an internal matter for the Senate and that the Judiciary cannot interfere in the legislative power of the Legislative. Thus, unless there is an appeal and the plenary of the Court reverses the decision, nothing obliges Alcolumbre to schedule the session. Therefore, several evangelical leaders try to get around the problem and part of the segment understands that Malafaia’s attitude of confrontation does not help.

THE People’s Gazette, the current leader of the evangelical caucus, Cezinha de Madureira (PSD-SP), said that he will now demand from the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), the scheduling of the hearing and voting on Mendonça’s nomination in the plenary, passing over Alcolumbre. “The pen of the president of the Senate is bigger than that of any other senator, whether chairman of the committee, whoever he may be. The president of the Senate met us some time ago, with more than 10 senators, and he committed himself to the evangelical community, to make this agenda walk as fast as possible. We have more than 50 senators inconvenienced,” he said. The expectation of the evangelical bench is that the hearing and voting will take place on October 19th or 20th.

Deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (DEM-RJ), who will assume the leadership of the Evangelical caucus next year, said that he will try to talk personally with Alcolumbre to unlock the hearing. Close to Malafaia, the congressman on Sunday received a call from the senator, concerned about the pastor’s criticism of him. Alcolumbre did not explain, however, the reason for the boycott. “Apparently, it’s his difficulty with President Bolsonaro. I want to see what we can build. I need to be with him personally, to understand what is happening. I think there was some disagreement between him and Bolsonaro, who I don’t know what it is . Something talked about that did not materialize. There are times when he says that Bolsonaro lied,” he told the reporter.

Behind the scenes, Alcolumbre always defended for the STF the nomination of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, a name that has no support from the Evangelical segment as he is Catholic. In addition, the indefinite postponement of the hearing would be a way to pay back Bolsonaro because the government would not have kept promises it made to him, such as control over parliamentary amendments or appointment to a cabinet. Lawmakers suspect he wants favors from the government to mark the hearing, something evangelical leaders also do not admit.

“This is not how the government has proceeded, and that is not what we are asking the president to do. We even repudiate this procedure”, says Bishop Alves Ribeiro, president of the National Evangelical Forum for Political Action (Fenasp), political arm of the National Council of the Councils of Pastors of Brazil (Concepab), the main association of pastors in Brazil.

The consensus among evangelical leaders, inside or outside the Parliament, is not to give up support for Mendonça, unless his name is rejected in the plenary of the Senate. Most, however, believe he will pass, hence Alcolumbre’s refusal to schedule the hearing.

Only in the event of rejection, the dispute would be reopened. And, in this case, pastors with influence in the electorate insist on previously approving a new name that may be considered by Bolsonaro. In this scenario, the jurists who were presented last year to Bolsonaro as an alternative to Mendonça would return to the dispute: the judge of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF-2) William Douglas; the prosecutor of the Public Ministry of the Federal District José Eduardo Sabo Paes; and lawyer Jackson di Domenico.

None of them, however, is close to Bolsonaro or much of the STF, qualities that made the president choose Mendonça. Anyway, the main objective of the evangelical leaders, at the moment, is to prevent the Centrão from choosing the nominee, even if nominally an evangelical, as is the case of Alexandre Cordeiro de Macedo, from Cade. The requirement of “terribly evangelical” implies not only the approval of the main churches, but also the conviction, by them, that the new minister will act in defense of the family and Christian values ​​in the Supreme Court.