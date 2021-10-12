Ex-Palmeiras, Valdivia is announced as new member of Chilean broadcaster

Midfielder Jorge Valdivia was announced this Monday as a new member of ESPN Chile. The station revealed the hit through social networks and welcomed the former player of palm trees, calling it a “luxury hire”.

“The magic comes to ESPN. We welcome Jorge Valdivia, who joins the great team of ESPN Chile. Luxury signing!” wrote the network on Twitter.

¡LA MAGIA LLEGA TO ESPN! We give the gift to Jorge Valdivia (@el_mag_official ) to add up to the great team of @ESPNChile . Hire of luxury! 🎩🪄 Enjoy the experience and talent of the “Mago” by #ESPNenStarPlus! pic.twitter.com/bpv3v112Pd — ESPN Fútbol Chile (@ESPNFutbolChile) October 11, 2021

Revealed by Colo-Colo, from Chile, Valdivia gained prominence during his two spells at Palmeiras. In the first, between 2006 and 2008, he played 93 matches, scored 24 goals and won the São Paulo Championship in 2008. In the second, from 2010 to 2015, the player was marked by injuries, but participated in 147 games, scored 17 goals and was champion of Serie B (2013) and of the Copa do Brasil (2012 and 2015).

At 37, the player has been without a club since terminating his contract with Unión La Calera-CHI in June this year.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Leave your comment