Ex-Palmeiras, Valdivia surprises and announces a new profession in football

Credit: Disclosure – Palmeiras

Idol of Palmeiras, Chilean Jorge Valdivia surprised by being announced in a new profession this Monday afternoon (11). Through his Instagram account, the former 10 do Verdão shirt informed that he will be part of the ESPN Chile sports team.

At 37, Valdivia, who has been without a club since leaving Unión La Calera, will serve as a commentator on the Chilean EPN.

Valdivia is an idol at Palmeiras, where he had two remarkable spells. Alviverde was the only Brazilian club in the Chilean career.

In Valdivia’s first spell at Palmeiras, between 2006 and 2008, the shirt 10 played 93 games and scored 24 goals, having won the 2008 Paulista Championship.

As a result, the ‘Mago’ moved to Al Ain, from the United Arab Emirates, where he stayed until 2010, when he returned to Verdão.

Valdivia’s second pass was longer and with more achievements at Palmeiras. As an Alviverde athlete between 2010 and 2015, the Chilean played 147 games and shook the opposing networks 17 times. During the period, the shirt 10 was champion of the Copa do Brasil twice (2012 and 2015) and of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship (2013).

