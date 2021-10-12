Ex-participant of On Vacation with Ex dies stabbed

Chris Pearson, a former member of the US Vacation with Ex, died at age 25 after being stabbed in California. Friends of the DJ and local authorities confirmed the musician’s death to the TMZ website. Police said Chris was involved in a fight in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. After being stabbed several times, he was rushed to a hospital to be rescued, but he could not resist the punctures.

continues after advertising

Friends of the DJ started a virtual kitty to raise funds to help with the boy’s funeral. Chris became famous after he participated in the first season of De Vacation with the Ex from the United States, an MTV reality show that is also successful in Brazil. After his participation in the program, the young man invested in his DJ career and was known on the California night. The police investigate the crime and try to find the culprit for the boy’s stabbing.

Granville Adams, actor famous for his participation in the series oz (1997-2003) and homicide (1993-1999), died, aged 58, after losing the fight against cancer. The artist revealed his diagnosis in December 2020, when he started his treatment for the disease. On that occasion, Adams’ family provided a virtual kitty so that friends and fans of the actor could help with hospital expenses. The initiative raised more than R$500,000 in contributions.

continues after advertising

With cancer, the actor of Zorra Total, Caike Luna, partner of Lady Kate, dies

The comedian Katiúscia Canoro announced on Instagram the death of actor Caike Luna this Sunday morning (3rd). The artist worked in the extinct Zorra Total (1999-2015), at Globo, when he was her partner in the character of Lady Kate, as the personal stylist Cleitom. Caike Luna was 41 years old and was diagnosed with cancer Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which attacks the lymphatic system, the same that suffered Reynaldo Gianecchini. Since April he started treatment against the disease.