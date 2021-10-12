Ex-participant of “On Vacation with the Ex” tragically dies in the US, aged 25; know details

Chris Pearson, former participant of the reality show “On Vacation with the Ex” North American, died this Sunday (10). According to TMZ, the 25-year-old boy was involved in a fight at his home in California and was eventually stabbed.

A Los Angeles Police spokesperson reported to the E! News that the corporation received a tip around 2:00 am on Saturday (9), talking about a discussion that was taking place in a building located in the San Fernando Valley. Upon arriving at the address, officers found Pearson already stabbed. The boy was taken to hospital, but he did not resist his injuries. TMZ reported that authorities are investigating the causes of death, already have clues about the perpetrator of the crime and are looking for the person responsible for the stabbing.

A group of friends created an online kitty on the GoFundMe website in order to assist the DJ’s family, who lives in Colorado, with funeral and hospital bills. “Chris was the most determined person there could be. He had a dream, set a goal, and didn’t stop until he reached that goal. No matter what or who he lost along the way, he made sure he had his eye on one thing and one thing only”, says the text of the initiative. “The only other thing Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends. All Chris wanted was to go far in life to help his family and make them proud.”, completed.

The target set is US$ 30,000, more than R$ 166,000 in the current dollar rate. By the end of this article, the collection had reached US$ 3,736 (R$ 20.6 thousand). “We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Chris Pearson. Our hearts go out to your family and friends during this difficult time.”, said the North American MTV in a note sent to E! News.

The boy participated in the first season of the reality show, in 2018, and was confined with two ex-girlfriends: Chelsko Thompson and Haley Read. He was on 11 episodes of the show, which helped to leverage his dream of becoming a professional DJ. In July, Chris Pearson released the single “Lost in the Night” and was already reaping the rewards, becoming well recognized locally.