Exam points out injury to Bruno Henrique’s left thigh, from Flamengo | Flamengo

Flamengo reported on Monday that striker Bruno Henrique performed an examination that showed an injury to his left thigh. He had already been out against Fortaleza and is still undergoing treatment. He does not face Juventude, fourth, at Maracanã.

1 of 2 Bruno Henrique at Flamengo training — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Bruno Henrique at Flamengo training — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Flamengo also announced that Arrascaeta had taken the exam. The diagnosis of thigh injury informed by the Uruguay team was confirmed. The midfielder was injured in the match against Colombia, in the qualifiers.

Bruno Henrique: left thigh injury. No return forecast.

Diego Alves: had a foot trauma on the eve of the game against Fortaleza and was not cast. He will be re-evaluated to see if he is able to play on Wednesday.

David Luiz: in treatment for a thigh injury he had in the match against Barcelona, ​​Ecuador. No return forecast.

Gustavo Henrique: examination showed edema in the thigh. It will be re-evaluated.

Diego: examination showed an edema in the calf. It will be re-evaluated.

Arrascaeta: had a thigh injury in action for the Uruguay national team. No return forecast.