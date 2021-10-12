F1- Mazepin apologizes to Hamilton for closing Turkey

Nikita Mazepin described the wet track conditions in the GP of Turkey Formula 1 as “driving blindly”, stating that he will apologize with Lewis Hamilton by the closed over the pilot of the Mercedes when I was going to take a ride.

Being at the bottom of the grid, the pilot haas faced the worst spray of water in the wet race in Istanbul, a challenge that he had to deal not only with whoever came in front of him, but also when he took turns.

Mazepin felt the spray was even worse in Istanbul due to the subject raised from the track surface, making visibility even worse with the rain that fell before the race.

On lap 28, Mazepin would take a lap from Hamilton, but stayed on track at the fast turn 11, nearly causing a collision between them, forcing Hamilton to swerve. Michael Masi, director of evidence, looked at the case but felt that an investigation was not necessary.

Mazepin said he will apologize to the Mercedes driver, talking about the spray and Haas’ lack of information regarding Hamilton.

“First of all, I apologize to Lewis. I had been complaining to the team that I didn’t see anything in the mirrors, and I needed audio guidance about the other cars, because the spray, and Turkey doesn’t have the cleanest spray, it made me riding blindly”.

“When you have so many cars driving around you, and more than once, it turns out to be a disaster. I’m glad I didn’t get into trouble, but I’ll go to Lewis and apologize to him.”

Lando Norris he also found the spray in Turkey worse than at other tracks because of the dirt and residue from the asphalt mixing with the water.

“On the laps to the grid, I basically didn’t see anything. I was pretty freaked out by how bad it was and even on the first lap but I managed to open up an advantage and control from there.”

“I think it’s because the water stays on the surface. And it obviously didn’t dry out, so there was always water. It’s terrible on other slopes, but here it was bad for longer. a little”.

Yuki Tsunoda partially blamed this dirty spray as one of the factors in his round, for not being able to look in the mirrors while he thought he had a car in the back, forcing him to take his AlphaTauri beyond the limit.

“I spun while trying to go faster. I didn’t have a clean mirror. I couldn’t see anything because of the dirt and dust. race, a pity. We could have scored today.”

