FalleN: history and trivia; meet CS:GO star | cs:go

Money is not synonymous with success in some cases, but when it comes to Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, you can say that one thing leads to another. Owner of an invaluable reputation within the competitive scenario of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, FalleN is considered a legend not only of Valve’s FPS, but of Brazilian edsport. Based on natural talent, the São Paulo native from Itararé built an empire, more profitable than any other in the country.

1 out of 5 Gabriel Fallen Sk Gaming ESL One — Photo: Disclosure / ESL Gabriel Fallen Sk Gaming ESL One — Photo: Disclosure / ESL

According to the Esports Earnings website, FalleN is the Brazilian pro player who earned the most from esports: his fortune won in competitions surpasses the mark of US$ 1.1 million (about R$ 5.9 million), in a career that in 2021 turned 18 years old. Over the course of two different versions of CS (1.6 and Global Offensive) and at the age of 30, FalleN has collected titles and made his name in history as one of the most talented AWPers in the world; something he probably wouldn’t have imagined when he started playing at 12 years old.

Little Gabriel’s family owned a computer store; this would have increased the interest of the most famous itaraense in Brazil, who soon found his first CS 1.6 team, Soldiers of Fire. However, it was only in 2005 that he would gain notoriety, participating in the on-site qualifiers of the World Cyber ​​Games (WCG). He would still participate in two more stages of the type with Crashers, in 2007 and 2008, but only in 2009 won the classification for the world tournament, together with Fire Gamers, big names like Lincoln “fnx” and Arthur “prd”.

2 out of 5 Bruno, fnx, nak, Fallen and bit at Complexity — Photo: Archive/Fallen Store Bruno, fnx, nak, Fallen and bit at Complexity — Photo: Archive/Fallen Store

In 2010, FalleN and Fire Gamers won the Pan American WCG title, having also participated in the 2010 and 2011 world stages, as well as the 2010 and 2011 Electronic Sports World Cup (ESWC). and playArt between 2010 and 2013, before the CS scene transitioned from version 1.6 to Global Offensive, which forced FalleN to step away from competition to improve on the new version of the game.

CS:GO and stardom as AWPer

Since 1.6, FalleN has always taken the time to elevate his talent by operating the AWP, a powerful sniper rifle. Having a good AWPer is essential for any Counter-Strike team, and it was with this quality that he stood out, taking the lead of the teams he went through, also placing himself as one of the most decorated captains of CS:GO.

3 of 5 FalleN; Keyd Stars; ESL One Katowice 2015 — Photo: Publicity / Keyd Stars Fallen; Keyd Stars; ESL One Katowice 2015 — Photo: Publicity / Keyd Stars

After the merger of ProGaming and KaBuM, FalleN took part in another ESWC, but the result was not a good one. Changes happened in the team, and together with Lucas “steel”, Ricardo “boltz” and Caio “zqk”, KaBuM achieved a great performance in the ESL One qualifier, a trip that was only possible thanks to donations for the team to participate in the stage, a face-to-face held in Katowice, Poland.

Hired by Keyd Stars after qualifying, FalleN and his team won a Top 8 in their first Major appearance, just the second time a team has achieved such a qualification on their debut.

It didn’t take long for FalleN to win his first Major title, the first world won by a Brazilian team in Counter Strike since MiBR’s victory at ESWC 2006, still in CS 1.6. Representing Luminosity Gaming, the 100% Brazilian team won the 2016 MLG Columbus, earning a jackpot of US$ 500 thousand (R$ 2.7 million) after beating Natus Vincere in the very final.

4 out of 5 Luminosity Gaming team at ESL One Cologne 2015 with Coldzera, boltz, steel, fer and FalleN — Photo: Disclosure/ESL Luminosity Gaming team at ESL One Cologne 2015 with Coldzera, boltz, steel, fer and FalleN — Photo: Disclosure/ESL

FalleN would still win, along with fellow Brazilians — fnx, Fernando “fer”, Marcelo “coldzera” and Epitácio “TACO” — another Major, the 2016 ESL One Cologne, tournament in which he was elected MVP. The period was prolific for AWPer and captain, who reached the number one position in the HLTV rankings in May 2016, with Luminosity. FalleN stacked titles between 2016 and 2018 with the organization and, later, representing SK Gaming, still with its Brazilian team. Three seasons of the ESL Pro League and important trophies such as EPICENTER and another ESL One Cologne, in 2017, were included in the curriculum.

Hired by MIBR in 2018 after not renewing the contract with SK Gaming, FalleN and his team remained at the top of competitions, but without the same success as the period they had spent at Luminosity and SK Gaming. Key achievements include an eighth ESL Pro League North America season and two Top 4 Majors — the 2019 Intel Extreme Masters XIII in Katowice and the 2019 StarLadder in Berlin. Since the beginning of 2021, FalleN has played for Team Liquid, having replaced Canadian Russell “⁠Twistzz⁠” and won the cs_summit 8 title.

FalleN is not only the Brazilian electronic sports athlete who has earned the most in competitions: he is also the second AWPer with more kills in major events in CS:GO history, having compiled 5,122, behind only Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovács, with 5,782 . He is cited as one of the best in sports history, having been known by fans with two nicknames: “Professor” and “True”.

There were four tournament MVPs: in addition to ESL One Cologne (2016), he was the best player at the DreamHack Open in Austin (2016), BLAST Pro Series in Copenhagen (2017) and ZOTAC Cup Masters (2018). He was voted by HLTV the second best in the world at CS:GO in 2016, only behind coldzera.

5 out of 5 FalleN at Liquid’s training center in Utrecht, Netherlands — Photo: Dominik Schroeder/Team Liquid FalleN at Liquid’s training center in Utrecht, Netherlands — Photo: Dominik Schroeder/Team Liquid