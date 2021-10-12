Fan Art Imagine Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock

It took a while, but Adam Warlock is finally making it to the MCU!

Adam Warlock, one of the most anticipated characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is finally coming. Yesterday (11) came the news that Will Poulter (Black Mirror) will play the hero in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, but what would the actor look like in the film? Fans have already started trying to answer this with amazing artwork.

On his Instagram, artist Arkin Tyagi created an amazing fan art featuring Poulter as Warlock. In the post he said:

“Will Poulter is officially Adam Warlock. I don’t know which direction they’re going to go with his look, so I designed the costume with elements of literally every costume he’s ever had in the comics. An extremely interesting lineup, I need to see how it goes.”

In the image the golden skin of Adam Warlock contrasts with his eyes lined with black. Her hair is slicked back, while her jewelry sparkles on her forehead. In the uniform we see the colors black, orange and red, creating a very interesting and modern look for the character, something that goes well with what we’ve seen on the MCU.

Check it out below:

Before we see the fuzzy galactic team’s next movie, we’ll see the heroes in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is scheduled for release in the middle of 2022. The Guardians of the Christmas Special Galaxy, which is scheduled to debut at the end of 2022. Only then do we get to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the film that will finally introduce Adam Warlock, due out in 2023.

