Far Cry 6: Cockfight is Reprimanded and PETA Calls for Game Removal | Action games

Far Cry 6 was involved in a controversy due to the cockfighting minigame that is available in the game. Shortly after the game’s launch, PETA, an association that defends the ethical treatment of animals, issued a statement rebuking Ubisoft’s choice and calling for the removal of the mode. O TechAll contacted the developer, who reinforced the fact that Yara, where the game is set, is a fictitious country, but did not mention the NGO’s complaint.

As players pass through the open world of Far Cry 6, it’s possible to bet on a cockfight that turns out to be a parody of famous fighting games like Street Fighter and Tekken. The user chooses his rooster in a character selection screen and faces an opponent in a 3D arena, with energy bars and special moves.

The minigame is completely optional, being a way to earn money in the game, and it is not necessary to complete the story. However, there are trophies and achievements related to it, which makes it a must for players who want to platinize the game.

PETA Latino Senior Manager Alicia Aguayo said in a statement that “Turning a bloody horrible sport like cockfighting into a Mortal Kombat-style video game match is far from being an innovation.” According to her, the practice is repressed by today’s society and even cited some common characteristics of abuse involving fights. The note ends by asking Ubisoft to “replace this reprehensible minigame with one that doesn’t glorify cruelty.”

O TechAll contacted Ubisoft for an official position, and the company did not go into details, justifying the presence of the minigame without citing PETA’s request or the organization. Check the answer, in full:

“Far Cry 6 is a work of fiction set in Yara, a fictional Caribbean island. Many of the optional side activities are part of Yara’s culture and history, which was inspired by diverse cultures in Latin America.”

Part of the inspiration cited by the company for Yara is the island of Cuba, where cockfighting is still common, supposedly, that bets on the results are considered illegal. PETA has become known in the gaming world for past criticism of titles like Pokémon Black for cruelty to animals, Super Mario 3D Land for the use of fur, and Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag for whaling.