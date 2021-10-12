Father Cristiano Ronaldo fan, names his son ace and takes the opportunity to honor Vieri and Ronaldinho Gaúcho | soccer

It is common in the famous street clubs, children choose players to represent at the time of the game. Some let the imagination run wild and even mix features. But is it possible to combine what Vieri, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and, mainly, Cristiano Ronaldo did in a single representation? In the family of 36-year-old barber Franco Saymon, it is. That’s because a fan of the Portuguese star, he separated the name for when he had a boy.

– My wife already knew that I was a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. I always wore Manchester jerseys and followed the team. I already had this expectation, and the opportunity to have a child came.

When I found out I was a boy, before I knew it, my wife was already pregnant. And I said like that: “If it’s a boy, the name will be Cristiano Ronaldo” — Franco Saymon

But Suelen Maria de Assis do Carmo, 35, his wife, when she became pregnant, vetoed the honor in its entirety. Soon, Saymon took the opportunity to make a small adaptation and then the sewing of aces happened and Christian Ronaldo Assis Oliveira was born. As a good dribbler, in one move, the barber used Christian, by Vieri, Ronaldo, by CR7 and amended Assis, by Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, the Gaucho.

– I think my son’s name is beautiful. It’s a good tribute to a great player I admire, but also to a good father, person and athlete. I knew this desire of his. I just adapted one – Suelen says.

One thing they both agree on: On the child’s fitness with the ball. The little CR, aged 2 years and nine months, loves to take a “milk ball”, go out, kick and play around. A reason for joy for the father.

– Christian always played. I bought her little futsal ball. He always plays ball, knows how to kick well. But I usually talk to my wife that he will have his path. I’ll forward it, it won’t be forced. I bring good things to him. We see that he has a good progression there. If he’s going to become a player for me to travel with him, walk into football, he’ll definitely walk, he’ll have my full support. If he doesn’t choose, he’ll have a beautiful name. A name in honor of an exceptional player Cristiano Ronaldo. Which is now on the list of the greatest, has nowhere to run – said the father.

I see that he likes the ball, he likes to shout a goal, he vibrates with the goal, it’s even funny. He scores and cheers and says it’s Christian Ronaldo’s goal, a Corinthians goal. he revealed.

Suellen tells the life of the little one. She endorses his passion for the ball. He also claims that he is the joy of the house.

– I always tell his father, who knows that in the future, later on, he won’t make sense of his name and be a great player. It’s his father’s hope, of course, to create a football career. Christian is a super smart, healthy, loved boy and all the brothers love him. He is the darling of our house and it’s just joy. A boy who only gives us joy from the beginning of the day to the end of the day. He is a loving, affectionate, smart, educated boy – reports his mother.

If there’s one thing Saymon follows, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo. The Rondônia does not hide the veneration he has for CR7, the shirt of Real, he has a lot, and now he sees the idol return to the team where he emerged to the world. For that to happen, games played a big role. Even which was the version and the console, the barber knows in his head.

– It started with the video game on PlayStation 2. We were playing Winning Eleven 6. The same new CR7 was already my main player. I had watched a game he entered. And Manchester United was losing. Full of style, he scored two goals and turned the tables. He wasn’t even a starter yet. Soon after, I went to the game and looked for him – reports the father, the fan.

Not content with just the discovery. Saymon began to spread the idea of ​​the evolution of today’s ace. In the game, it was the right name on the team. Even today, wherever CR7 goes, Franco makes a point of following closely.

– I always played with him in the video game. I remember commenting to my friend Ronald Case that CR7 (which was not yet called by that name) had a great possibility of being the best in the world. Everyone laughed. But history is there to prove him right. And I accompanied both victory and defeat. Just like at Euro 2004. I cheered for Portugal as if I were for the Brazilian team. Felipão was coach at the time and Greece won with that unique team.

– Nowadays, every game he plays is a broken record, every goal, every assist, every title is unique. I’m a football fan and, with Cristiano Ronaldo, I became an even more admirer. Man is unique even with so many haters can not see anything different. For me he is the best. Even though I also admire the phenomenon Ronaldo, Ronaldinho Gaúcho. And the galactics have made me meringue, with CR7 it’s different. In fact, it was the most beautiful thing to see him playing with my colors. There is no one for anyone – emphasizes.

This week, Cristiano Ronaldo, aged 36, made 181 matches for the Portuguese team against Qatar. He became the European player with the most calls. Plus, he wears Manchester United’s mantle again. Saymon believes he has the potential for much more in his career.

– Cristiano Ronaldo is at the top. Thank God we live in that time. Where two great players were ten, 12 years old, at their peak. Today, there is a cycle ending. Let’s see new players coming up. I remember days before that he was speculated at the City. Which for me was not logical. He had to go to a top team like United. A right career choice – believe me.

His return to Manchester for me was something spectacular. Today, Manchester United’s moment with Cristiano Ronaldo changes levels, he changes levels, it’s a team that fights for the title, even with Cristiano Ronaldo at 36 years old. He fights for the title, let’s see what happens — analyses.

In addition to Saymon who is passionate about football, Suellen who sees a great tribute in the name of his son, Christian Ronaldo, João Victor Carmo de Souza, aged 18, in addition to being a barber, is dedicated to selling club shirts. Like his stepfather, he has a great passion for football and can keep up with the increase in demand for Manchester United items.