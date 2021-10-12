Father Patrick posted shirtless photo and web reacts: “Is it a cookie or a wafer?”

Father Patrick Fernandes, current web sensation for sharing videos giving fun tips to his followers, posted a photo in which he appears shirtless in front of a waterfall. In a funny post, the priest joked with fans who follow him on social networks. It didn’t take long for people to comment on Patrick’s post, with fun texts about the priest without the top of his clothes.

“Take advantage of the fact that today is a day off and post this record here because they told me that when it’s half flopped, you have to post a picture without a shirt,” wrote the priest. As a result, internet users did not waste time to comment on the publication. “Father, is this a biscuit or a wafer?” asked a follower. “The priest himself inducing us to sin!” wrote one netizen. “I sinned, my God,” commented another fan.

After the repercussion of internet users, Father Patrick deleted the publication on Instagram.

Father Patrick bomb the web

If you still don’t follow him, you’ve probably already come across some video of Father Patrick Fermandes being shared out there! In a few months, the 34-year-old religious, pastor of the church of São Sebastião, in the city of Parauapebas, Pará, was astonished when he went viral on Instagram and saw his number of followers jump from 50 thousand to three million. That’s not counting the 1.4 million earned in Tiktok.

“I had set as a goal that by the end of the year, I wanted to reach 100,000 followers. That was an optimistic goal and, before December, we had already surpassed three million, the repercussions scared me a lot. deal with the criticism and the more you expose yourself on the internet, the more it will happen. I’ve been working on my emotions in relation to this,” he says.

While the exhibition opened up many possibilities, including for evangelization, it also brings an increase in criticism and comments from haters. “These hate speeches hurt us and maybe it’s in these moments that we become more aware of the expansion of the thing, which we shouldn’t. We should give more importance to the positive reach, than this one for some people,” evaluates.

So far, Father Patrick says he has not received any calls from his church superiors because of the comic internet postings. He became popular by answering Instagram’s question box on a variety of topics. “I have a bishop who is a great father, friend and he knows me. The videos don’t define who I am. For my mental health, I don’t usually read comments and go after criticism, but it inevitably comes. But I never suffered any punishment from the church, even because I haven’t done anything wrong. My priority will always be my ministry. I’m in a very large parish, in the Amazon, in the interior of Pará, which demands a lot. Instagram is my spare time, isn’t it my priority,” he clarifies.

