Fátima Bernardes moves away from the ‘Encounter’ for shoulder surgery

Fátima Bernardes officially left the presentation of the “Encontro” to undergo shoulder surgery, which will take place tomorrow. The news was announced at the end of September, when TV Globo announced in a statement that she would need to undergo a procedure to recover a tendon and that her recovery would take at least four weeks.

Upon taking charge of the program this morning, Patricia Poeta left “her hug” for her friend and remembered the support she received from her channel colleague when she underwent emergency tonsil surgery, also last month.

“I came to leave my hug to my friend Fátima Bernardes, I know the surgery on her shoulder will be tomorrow. She’ll be right back here, very recovered with quality of life doing what she likes: performing, dancing. Big kiss “, said Poeta, who during his colleague’s leave from the station will share the presentation with Manoel Soares.

“Last month, when I was hospitalized, you were so affectionate to me, you were a wonderful person, I just have to say thank you so much for the affection, I received it as if you had given me a hug, so I leave mine to you”, she completed.

Poet told in early September that she underwent an emergency procedure, when she was hospitalized for at least a week after a serious infection in the tonsils.

Dear ones, after the scare, I follow the way home to finish recovering there. […] I woke up with a slight sore throat last week. Everything seemed under control. She was properly medicated, even. But the problem is that, in a few hours, that ‘small inflation’, imperceptible to the naked eye, already descended almost to the base of the neck. From there down, it was life-threatening for sure. Therefore, the operation had to be urgent, on the same day of admission. Face? It was disfigured. A real ‘nightmare’.

Patricia Poet

After the operation, she still had to undergo physiotherapy sessions and keep some bandages on her face, showing some of her encounters with the speech therapist to recover 100% of her voice.