Felipão’s departure is a surprise and a salary as indemnity

Luiz Felipe Scolari made an exit in common agreement with Grêmio, after the defeat by Santos, by the score 1-0 on Sunday (10), but was surprised. The coach did not expect the end of his fourth spell at the club from Rio Grande do Sul after the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The board and the technician closed an agreement in the early hours of Monday (11), at a hotel in São Paulo.

Grêmio and Felipão had signed a contract until December 2022. The coach will receive another month’s salary, as indemnity for the termination of the contract ahead of schedule.

Scolari’s departure was sealed after midnight, but began to be debated soon after the game in Vila Belmiro. In press conferences, however, the coach and the board did not indicate the end of the passage. Felipão even indicated plans for the next rounds and fights to get out of the relegation zone.

Grêmio, however, came to the conclusion that it was time to move. That the cast needed another attempt to react in the championship. The four games without a win in a row weighed in, including two head-to-head confrontations with Sport and Santos.

The conversation between directors and Felipão is referred to by both sides as “high level”. Still, it went on for nearly an hour and a half. In the end, the parties agreed to sign an agreement — the arrangement in this way allows Grêmio to hire one more coach and not violate the specific regulations of the Brazilian Championship.

Luiz Felipe Scolari led Grêmio in 21 matches this season. He had nine wins, three draws and nine defeats. The equivalent of almost 48% utilization.

Felipão’s fourth spell at Grêmio is marked by the reaction in the table — the team jumped from two points in eight rounds to 23. The club also sought Mathias Villasanti, from Cerro Porteño-PAR, Miguel Borja, from Palmeiras, and Jaminton Campaz, of Tolima-COL as reinforcements to fit in Scolari’s team. Behind the scenes, however, there were reports of a troubled relationship between Luiz Felipe Scolari’s group of players and assistants.

The first name that Grêmio sought for Felipão’s vacancy was Roger Machado, as it happened in 2015. The former Fluminense coach, however, indicated that he is not willing to take over the team now. Board wings still advocate a move to push the former left-back.