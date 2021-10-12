FGTS, what is the deadline and how to withdraw after dismissal?

The Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) is a benefit guaranteed by law to workers who have a formal contract. However, even though the FGTS is the right of the workers, it is only possible to withdraw it in specific cases, such as when the worker is dismissed without just cause.

Precisely because the Guarantee Fund has very specific rules for withdrawal, not all workers know how they can make the withdrawal if they are fired, or what they need to do. So, if you also have this doubt, see how the deadline for withdrawing from the FGTS works and how to do it after dismissal.

What does the employee receive from FGTS after dismissal?

When the worker and the company terminate the employment contract, the job has the right to withdraw from the Guarantee Fund. However, it is worth remembering that it is not always possible to withdraw the full amount, as it will depend on the type of termination.

At first, if the dismissal was for just cause, the worker will not have access to the FGTS balance. In cases where the dismissal was without just cause and simply because the company wanted to terminate the employment contract, in addition to the entire FGTS balance, the employee will also be entitled to a 40% fine on the Guarantee Fund balance.

If the termination of the employment contract has occurred through an agreement between the employment and the employer, according to the terms provided for in the CLT, the employee may receive 80% of the entire balance deposited in the FGTS accounts and a fine of 20% on the balance of the Fund. Guarantee.

I was fired, what is the deadline to withdraw and how?

As soon as the company terminates the employment contract, it must immediately notify Caixa Econômica Federal, through an electronic channel called “Conectiva Social”. This communication takes place on average within 10 days, where Caixa will analyze the termination and with the bank’s approval, the employee can withdraw the balance within 5 working days upon required documentation.

Afterwards, the employee will have a maximum period of 30 days to withdraw from the Guarantee Fund, and if the employee misses this period, it will be necessary to request a new identification key from the company.

Documents required to make the withdrawal from the FGTS

In order to withdraw the FGTS in case of unfair dismissal, the employee must go to a Caixa branch and present the following documents: