Fiat Pulse will have the most powerful 1.0 turbo engine in compact SUVs

Fiat confirmed that the Pulse, its first SUV manufactured in Brazil, will be equipped with the most powerful and economical 1.0 turbo engine in the category. According to the Italian automaker, the flex engine will deliver 130hp when fueled with ethanol and 125hp with gasoline, always with a torque of 20.4 kgf/m at 1,750rpm. In addition, consumption will be one of the most interesting, with averages of 12 km/l (gasoline) in urban circuits.

In this way, Fiat Pulse surpasses the then segment leader, the Volkswagen Nivus, which is equipped with a 1.0 TSI engine with 128hp in ethanol (116hp in gasoline) and 20.4 kgf/m of torque at 2,000rpm. According to Fiat, with the new thruster, the Pulse will make a 0 to 100 km/h in just 9.4 seconds, against the German rival’s 10 seconds, 10.8s from the Chevrolet Tracker 1.0 turbo and 11.5s from the new Hyundai Creta .

Fiat explains that these numbers were possible thanks to items such as the use of a turbocharger with electronic wastegate, direct fuel injection and the exclusive MultiAir III system, which allows for more flexible and efficient control of the intake valves. The technologies are the same present in the 1.3 turboflex engine that equips models like the new Fiat Toro and the new Jeep Compass — and that should reach other cars in the Stellantis Group.

In addition to the new engine, the Fiat Pulse will be the Italian automaker’s first car to have a CVT gearshift, manufactured by Japanese company Aisin. This transmission can emulate up to seven gears, will have three driving modes and will also equip the entry-level SUV models, these with the 1.3-aspirated 109hp engine. This automatic transmission is designed with a lubricating oil for life, that is, it does not require replacement throughout the life of the vehicle. This increases durability and reduces maintenance cost.

The Fiat Pulse will be presented to the market on October 19th and will have full coverage of the Canaltech.

