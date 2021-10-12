Financial education is a child’s subject; know where to start | financial education

The first change counted at the fair where he worked with his father made him Fabio Fernandes , today founding partner of Delta Flow Investments , build a healthy relationship with money from childhood. At the time, with only 11 years old, he did not receive remuneration from his father, but valuable advice on financial education that guided his path to entrepreneurship and the financial market.

“When I turned 18 I was hired by the Bradesco, my first job outside the fair, and I already felt mature enough to deal with this universe more than my age allowed”, says Fernandes.

Not so lucky, Nayara Boer, financial planner and partner of Renova Invest, office connected to the BTG Pactual, had to run after the loss alone. With a childhood marked by the lack of financial planning on the part of her parents, she says that until early adulthood, she still reproduced the mismanagement of money learned at home.

“I learned in pain. I got into credit card debt and had to sort out my financial life on my own, at age 20, to be able to carry out my plans. I had the help of friends who had another type of experience at home”.

For two different ‘stories’, the same moral lesson: financial education is also (or should be) a child’s subject.

Parents with a good level of financial education and budget control tend to positively influence their children, who carry this example into adulthood.. On the other hand, families that treat money as a problem and fight over finances can contaminate children’s vision.

“Imagine growing up in a house where most of the arguments are caused by money. This creates trauma and brings the perception that the subject is an evil to be avoided”, he says Loni Baptist, director of education at Investments Guide.

According to the most recent survey by SPC Brazil in partnership with the National Confederation of Store Managers (CDNL), 48% of Brazilian couples fight over finances. Along the same lines, a study of the company Slater & Gordon in the UK with more than 2,000 adults found that Money worries are the main reason for divorce in the country.

For the partner of Araújo Fontes Investimentos, Leonardo Teixeira, financial education in childhood needs commitment from both parties, children and adults. “It is necessary to have discipline. The child needs to understand that her independence throughout life is directly linked to the money she has always earned and the parents, as well as in other areas of life, are responsible for showing this”.

With a 7-year-old son, Teixeira says that inflation is already a theme in their coexistence. For him, the child needs to get used to the terms that interfere with their money. “I always explain that money has value over time and that, therefore, to have money as an ally, you have to spend less than you earn.”

But addressing financial education with children is still a challenge faced by many adults. “It’s important to put financial education into tangible things in childhood. Start playing, using analogies and games, because that’s their language”, advises the partner at Araújo Fontes.

Financial planner Nayara Boer listed five tips on how to introduce financial education in your child’s daily life:

“When I grow up, I want…” : using the child’s imagination and dreams to question not only what she wants at that moment or in the future, but also how she intends to achieve that desire. Make her think about the way to reach this goal, no matter how small .

: using the child’s imagination and dreams to question not only what she wants at that moment or in the future, but also how she intends to achieve that desire. . money is a bargaining chip : whenever possible, negotiate the money asked by the child . “For them to understand that things don’t fall from the sky, how about exchanging some homework for the money you asked for for ice cream? The gain even doubles because you encourage responsibility”.

: whenever possible, . “For them to understand that things don’t fall from the sky, how about exchanging some homework for the money you asked for for ice cream? The gain even doubles because you encourage responsibility”. How to take care of this money : to create a sense of planning, a nice tip is give an amount for one month and talk to the child about how he should spend the money so that it lasts . “If she spends everything on day 1, she will have to deal with 29 days with nothing, so adults should always talk showing that she needs to think about today and next week.”

: to create a sense of planning, a nice tip is . “If she spends everything on day 1, she will have to deal with 29 days with nothing, so adults should always talk showing that she needs to think about today and next week.” abdicate is important: is important teach that sometimes you have to wait to buy something at a more opportune time , for the child to start thinking about the idea of ​​time, which is hardly palpable for them. “So it’s worth asking if this is the best time to spend the money. For example, ask her if she’d rather buy a bike today or buy lots of other things with that money and save a part so she can have the bike in three months.”

Exercises like this, says Nayara, help the child’s relationship with finances. As ‘homework’, parents should also invest thinking about their children’s future. In this sense, the planner suggests that those responsible for the child choose a fixed income, such as government bonds, which pay good remuneration, and apply a monthly amount. “If today, for example, I start investing R$100 per month, in 18 years the amount saved will be R$21 thousand, plus R$17,000 in interest. This child would have, in early adulthood, R$ 38 thousand to do an exchange program, pay for college, buy a car”.

Experts have listed investment options for long term that can contribute to the future of children. Are they: longer-lasting government bonds; save through private pension from the baby’s birth; or invest one part in fixed income and the other in a stock portfolio.

“The most important thing is ask yourself what you want to leave for your child in the future, what heritage do you want to dedicate to him from childhood, thinking about the adult stage, and choosing the investment in line with that”, says Fábio Fernandes. Delta Flow Investimentos founding partner advocates that children participate in the choice of their investments, from a certain age. “Imagine telling the child that she is a member of Disney, that the company she plays video games with borrows money from her. It’s a way to break the bubble and present the subject in a less boring way”.