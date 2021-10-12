Find out what the Nobel Prize-winning ‘natural experiments’ are | Economy

Natural experiments are real-life situations that economists study and analyze to determine cause-and-effect relationships.

They approach, in part, clinical trials that allow researchers to assess the effectiveness of new drugs by randomly separating distinct groups of people who undergo testing.

“We imitated a little what could be done in a laboratory”, summarized Julien Pinter, a researcher at the University of Minho, in Portugal, and an economist at the think-tank BSI Economics.

However, unlike scientists in laboratories, economists do not control the parameters of the experimental protocol. In addition, the field of application of these studies is very broad, such as education, the labor market and immigration.

Minimum wage and employment

Canadian David Card and his American colleague Alan Krueger studied, for example, the relationship between minimum wage and employment thanks to a natural experiment in the early 1990s.

To do this, they compared the situation of the labor market in the border area between the states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, in the northeastern US.

At that time, there was an increase in the minimum wage in the first, while in Pennsylvania earnings were stable.

By focusing the analysis on a homogeneous geographic zone, research by Card and Krueger showed that the increase in the minimum wage had not generated a fall in the number of people employed.

This conclusion represented a contradiction to the prevailing theory of the time, according to which an increase in the minimum wage would result in a reduction in jobs.

Card, in turn, studied the relationship between immigration and the labor market based on a concrete case: the installation in Miami, Florida, of tens of thousands of Cubans that President Fidel Castro allowed to leave the country in 1980.

The economist’s work showed that the wave of new arrivals had no negative impact on employment.

The Israeli-American Joshua Angrist, also in collaboration with Alan Krueger, became interested in the relationship between education level and salary.

The academic compared the time spent in the educational system by people born in the same year, as a function of their month of birth.

Those born in the first months of the year, who were able to leave school a little earlier than the others, had studied, on average, for a shorter period than those born in the last trimester, and their salaries were lower.

This allowed Angrist to determine that a higher level of education generally leads to better wages.

Later, Dutch-American Guido Imbens collaborated with Angrist to refine the interpretation of these results.

Natural experiments started what was called the “credibility revolution” in economics, a field of study in which empirical data was not taken seriously before.

For economist Esther Duflo, who shared the Nobel two years ago for her pioneering approach to another method of economic experiments in the field, this year’s choice of the Swedish Academy was a “formidable” decision.

“The ‘credibility revolution’ in the economy has changed everything!” Duflo told AFP.

However, some economists argue that natural experiments should be used with caution, as the sample size and the low frequency of observed events do not always allow conclusions to be drawn on a large scale.

“We cannot be 100% sure that the results would be exactly the same in another context,” said Julien Pinter.