Find out which 11 crimes Covid’s CPI must assign to Bolsonaro

The rapporteur of Covid’s CPI, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), stated that in its final report of the commission, the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), which he calls the “merchant of death”, has already been proven to have participated in several crimes during the pandemic. The congressman guarantees that there is no doubt that the representative will be held responsible.

“We already have the specification of 11 crimes and several aggravations,” he stated in an interview with Folha. The forecast is for the report to be read on October 19th and the document to be voted on the following day.

In addition to the typifications that have been mentioned to frame the head of the Planalto — such as malfeasance, crime against life, quackery and crimes of responsibility —, the rapporteur claims to work with the possibility of including in the indictment suggestions murder omissive.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Check out all 11 crimes:

– Delays in vaccines and deaths: the Federal Government delayed the purchase of the vaccine against Covid and, unlike other countries, prevented thousands of Brazilians from being immunized in advance. In addition, the President of the Republic chose to stay in the narrative defending early treatment with a drug that has been proven to be ineffective, instead of protecting the population.

– Violation of preventive sanitary measure: Bolsonaro refused to wear a personal protective mask when he met with supporters and subordinates, disregarding state and Federal District laws.

– Quackery: considered as criminal conduct that threatens public health. It involves behaviors that promote a cure to an illness by secret or infallible means. “The charlatan boasts about the cure, without relying on scientific support”, will appear in the report. Bolsonaro was an unconditional advocate of early treatment and, above all, of the use of hydroxychloroquine.

– incitement to crime: by encouraging the population to gather, not to wear a mask and not to be vaccinated, Bolsonaro urged people to violate the government’s determination aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

– Forgery of private document: Bolsonaro forged a private document; in this case, a personal analysis made by the auditor of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) Alexandre Figueiredo Marques, entitled “On the possible over-reporting of deaths caused by Covid-19 in Brazil”.

– Irregular employment of public funds: refers to the purchase of chloroquine on several occasions. As the use of the drug for Covid-19 did not have the approval of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the order to produce it proved to be illegal.

– malfeasance: Bolsonaro failed to investigate allegations of irregularities in the purchase of Covaxin vaccine.

– Indigenous Genocide: the way in which the Federal Government conducted the policy to protect indigenous peoples in Brazil, before and during the Covid-19 pandemic. It collaborated to totally or partially destroy these groups, as well as to cause intense suffering and the disappearance of important cultural references.

– crime against humanity: provided for in the Treaty of Rome of the International Criminal Court, the crime would be characterized by the fact that the president committed an inhumane act that seriously affected the physical integrity or health of the population with regard to deaths, overcrowding of ICUs and lack of oxygen in Manaus.

– Crime of violation of social rights: in Manaus, in January 2021, there was a lack of oxygen in hospitals and service centers. The federal government’s delegation, represented by Mayra Pinheiro, secretary of Labor Management and Health Education of the Ministry of Health, was aware of the high probability of collapse of the Amazon health system, including knowledge of the lack of inputs necessary for the functioning of the hospital activities. The president’s recipe was chloroquine.

– Incompatibility with dignity, honor and decorum of office and crimes of responsibility: the constant minimization of the severity of Covid-19, the creation of ineffective mechanisms for the control and treatment of the disease, the lack of political coordination and educational campaigns, in addition to the omission and delay in the acquisition of vaccines demonstrate that Bolsonaro made an attempt against public health and administrative probity.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags