Fiocruz selects volunteers to test new drug to prevent Covid-19; learn how to participate | Rio de Janeiro

Fiocruz begins carrying out, as of this Monday (11), a study with a drug that could be another weapon against covid-19. It does not replace the vaccine, but if approved, it will help prevent the disease.

To carry out the study, Fiocruz opened enrollment so that volunteers can test the promising new drug. This is called phase 3 of the research, an important step that will assess how the substance acts in the human body.

The drug being studied is called molnupirvir, an antiviral that can prevent the replication of the coronavirus in the body. Studies done so far indicate that the substance prevents the development of the disease.

“The results with this antiviral previously used for case management were very encouraging. So, for that reason, we are very confident that it can be used as prophylaxis of disease”, said the infectious disease physician Dr. Margareth Dalcomo, who is one of the study coordinators.

The results of the study developed by Fiocruz should be presented in six months. The foundation is responsible for two of the seven research centers in Brazil that carry out research on the drug from the pharmaceutical company MSD.

The idea is to accompany 30 volunteers, who will be divided into two groups. One group will take the drug, the other will receive a placebo (a drug without any active ingredient, that is, without efficacy).

Find out how to participate in the study

The aim of the study is to evaluate the use of molnupiravir as a post-exposure prophylaxis by people who have been exposed to the virus, that is, who live with a person who tested positive for covid-19 in the last 72 hours and are without symptoms associated with the disease. .

Treatment consists of using the drug, orally, twice a day, for five consecutive days.

In order to apply, it is necessary to:

be at least 18 years of age

not having taken the covid-19 vaccine or having received only one dose of the immunizing agent in the last 6 days;

living with someone who has tested positive for covid-19 in the past 72 hours and has at least one symptom of the disease such as fever, cough, or loss of taste or smell;

not be hospitalized.