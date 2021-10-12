Five elderly people die from Covid in Divinópolis; Total 646 deaths since the start of the pandemic – DiviNews.com

The Health Department of Divinópolis reported on Monday (11), the death of five people, three elderly women, two 77 years old died last Thursday (07), – one of them according to the data graph hospitals were hospitalized for 41 days, four days in the ward and 37 in the ICU; the third elderly woman was 68 years old and died yesterday, Sunday (10), as well as a 77-year-old man who died that same day; the fifth death occurred last Saturday, also of a 76-year-old man. All covid victims had comorbidities.

Also according to today’s Epidemiological Bulletin, new suspicious notifications for the disease have not been counted since the last update, on Friday (8th). However, over 39 cases of covid were confirmed in the city in the last 72 hours. The lethality rate is 3.02% and the contagion rate is 0.53%.

Occupation of covid-19 beds in public and private spaces in hospitals in Divinópolis

The ICU occupancy rate is 30.95%, with 26 people hospitalized among the 84 beds in the city available for Covid-19 treatment. In the nursing sector, the rate is 35.14%, with 39 beds occupied among the 111 total in the city.

The Padre Roberto Emergency Care Unit (UPA) has 20% of beds occupied at the ICU, with six of the 30 beds occupied. In the infirmary, occupancy is 59.38%, with 19 out of 32 beds.

The area served by the SUS in the São João de Deus Health Complex operates with 41.67% of its capacity, with five beds occupied among the 12 in the Adult ICU. In the infirmary, eleven of the 20 beds are occupied, representing 55%.

In supplementary health, the Hospital São Judas Tadeu has three beds occupied among the five installed in the unit, with 60%. Hospital Santa Mônica has two occupied beds among the five available in the Adult ICU, which is equivalent to 40%.

The supplementary area of ​​the São João de Deus Complex currently operates with 20% hospitalized, with two beds among the ten available in the unit. The Hospital Santa Lúcia has 60% occupancy in the Adult ICU, with six hospitalized people.

Profile of deaths by covid-19 in Divinópolis this Monday (11/10/2021)