Flamengo and Palmeiras risk punishment if fans fight in Uruguay – 10/12/2021

If there are clashes between fans of Flamengo and Palmeiras before, during or after the Libertadores final, which will be in Montevideo, the clubs run the risk of being punished by the Disciplinary Committee of Conmebol, despite the fact that the security of the November 27 match is responsibility of the confederation.

As journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira revealed in his column on UOL Esporte, the history of rivalry between the two teams’ organized fans and messages show that there is a risk of fights, on the way buses from Rio and São Paulo to the capital of Uruguay, but also in the city and near the Centenario stadium. There is also fear of the Uruguayan police of confusion with local fans, especially Peñarol due to recent conflicts.

Police in Brazil and Uruguay are in contact to try to follow the path of the buses and the arrival of fans in Montevideo. The direction of Conmebol is also concerned, and not only with the organized ones – it assesses that there may be riots caused by common fans as well. That’s why clubs have already been instructed to create campaigns against violence and inform their fans that confusion can harm teams in future Conmebol competitions.

According to article 9 of the Code of Discipline of Conmebol, “member associations and clubs are responsible for the behavior of their players, officials, members, audience, fans, as well as anyone else who exercises or may exercise something in their name” . Even if the confusion occurs in the displacement between the fans, kilometers from Montevideo, the article 9 could be applied because it would go into the question that the trip fits as part of the organization of the match.

The punishment is variable and depends on the seriousness of the incident. A fine, for example, goes from $100 to $400,000 and sports penalties can range from playing with the gates closed for a set number of matches to being banned from playing in a future competition — usually punishments for fan fights result in closed gates and a fine.

The security of a Libertadores game is the responsibility of the home club, with the exception of the final, which becomes Conmebol – such as hiring security guards and police for matches and training, professionals for escorting delegations, etc. But this does not take away the responsibility of the club with its fans, even when they are visitors.

In 2013, a flare fired by a Corinthians fan inside the stadium in Oruro, Bolivia, killed 14-year-old Kevin Spada. Corinthians was punished with 18 months without its fans in games as a visitor and a fine of US$ 200,000.