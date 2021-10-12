Flamengo confirms Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique’s injuries and collects problems; see all

Flamengo may have up to 11 absences for the match against Juventude, for the Brazilian Championship.

O Flamengo accumulates more and more problems for the match in front of the Youth, this Wednesday (13), by the Brazilian championship, in Maracanã.

On Monday, the club issued a medical report stating that the striker Bruno Henrique performed an exam and was detected a left thigh adductor muscle injury. Besides him, the midfielder Arrascaeta also suffered a muscle problem in the Uruguayan national team. Both started treatment at CT Ninho do Urubu.

The absence of the two holders should make coach Renato Gaúcho break his head even more to assemble the team aiming at the next match, since he also won’t be able to count on eight other athletes.

Vitinho received the third yellow card in the 3-0 victory against Fortaleza, last Saturday, and is suspended. Flamengo also has in the medical department David Luiz, Gustavo Henrique and Diego. The first has no return forecast, while the other two will be re-evaluated.

Isla, Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro complete the list of embezzlements. They are playing in the qualifiers for the World Cup and they are not facing Juventude. Another one who shouldn’t be on the field is the goalkeeper Diego Alves, who suffered a right foot trauma and it’s doubt for the match.

Finally, another name that concerns the technical committee is Andreas Pereira. Renato Gaúcho said at a press conference last Saturday that the midfielder has a ‘heavy leg’ and that he may have suffered some kind of muscle injury. If the formerManchester United stay out, Flamengo will have an entire team without being able to be used

With two games less than the leader Atlético-MG, Flamengo is second in the Brazilian Championship with 42 points.