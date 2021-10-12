Flamengo has first confirmed embezzlement for Libertadores decision | Flamengo



Renato Gaúcho will not have a player for the final of the Libertadores – Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Posted 12/10/2021 12:31 | Updated 10/12/2021 12:57 PM

Rio – Defender Léo Pereira is out of the Libertadores final and will not be able to play for Flamengo against Palmeiras. On September 23, Conmebol opened a disciplinary proceeding against the player, who received a red card after elbowing an opponent, in the first leg of the semifinal against Barcelona de Guayaquil, 43 minutes into the second half.

Player was suspended for two matches, but having already served the first in the semifinal return game, he will serve the last suspension in the final against Palmeiras, according to article 73 of the Conmebol Disciplinary Code. In addition, you will receive a fine of 4,000 dollars (approximately R$22 thousand) under article 16.6.

The amount will be automatically debited from the amount Flamengo will receive for sponsorship and television rights. On November 27, Rubro-negro will face Palmeiras, in the Libertadores final, at Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The time has not yet been confirmed by Conmebol.