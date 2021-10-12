Flamengo or Atlético-MG? João Félix reveals where he would like to play and leaves it on the air: ‘Maybe one day’

Atletico Madrid striker João Félix reveals that he would like to play for Flamengo

João Félix is ​​one of the most promising youngsters in world football. Currently at Madrid’s athletic, he admitted that he follows Brazilian football.

In an interview with TNT Sports, the Portuguese man stated that he watches the games of the brazilian and of the Libertadores Conmebol. In addition, he did not rule out the possibility of one day playing in Brazilian football.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

During the interview, he was asked if he had already received contacts from Filipe Luís or Diego Costa, his former teammates from Atleti, to play for the Flamengo or not Atlético-MG. Honestly, he said that he never talked to Brazilians about it, but he left in the air a preference for the Rio side.

“I don’t have a favorite team. I even follow Brasileirão and Libertadores, because more and more players who played in Europe have gone there, so I do. But no, they didn’t call me. I think (I’d prefer the red). in red. Who knows one day?” said the Portuguese.

Flemish and palm trees will compete in the final of Conmebol Libertadores on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay. You can follow the decision on FOX Sports or by ESPN on Star+.

In addition to the continental tournament, the team led by Renato Gaúcho is in the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup and may face Cuca in an eventual final. In Brasileirão, Galo leads, while Rubro-Negro is in second.



