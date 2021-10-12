Flamengo’s VP gives suggestion to Tite, Brazilian national team coach

The subject “Seleção Brasileira” is still on the agenda at Flamengo. After Brazil’s goalless draw with Colombia this Sunday in the South American Qualifiers, Luiz Eduardo Baptista, vice president of External Relations at the club, suggested that coach Tite should not call on more Brazilian football players, as the national team is “guaranteed” at the World Cup.

– In the last 3 South American qualifiers for the World Cup, the team that scored 27 points qualified. Brazil already has 28, and is therefore classified. Tite should no longer summon athletes from national teams, discrediting championships, sponsors and harming clubs – published Luiz Eduardo Baptista, after the 0-0 draw between Brazil and Colombia.

Of the 25 players called up by coach Tite for the games against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay, five play in national football: Weverton, from Palmeiras, Edenílson, from Internacional, Guilherme Arana, from Atlético-MG, and Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, from Flamengo. Thus, the pair defrauded Rubro-Negro in the matches against Bragantino (1-1 in São Paulo) and Fortaleza (3-0 victory in Ceará) and will also be low in the fourth, against Juventude, at Estádio do Maracanã.

A new FIFA date will be held during this edition of the Brazilian Championship. On November 11th and 16th, Brazil will face Colombia, at home, and Argentina, as a visitor, in the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup.