Flight going to Fort Lauderdale returns to Campinas after technical problems and makes an emergency landing | Campinas and Region

An Azul Linhas Aéreas plane, which was going to Fort Lauderdale, in the United States, had to return to Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), after presenting “technical problems” on Sunday night (10). According to the company, there was an emergency landing, and passengers were accommodated in hotels. An extra flight is scheduled this Monday (11).

The airline did not say what were the technical problems that forced the plane to return to Viracopos, from where it had taken off, and guaranteed that all people received the necessary assistance, provided for in a resolution by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), which obliges the company to bear all expenses in case of complications on the flight.

1 of 2 Plane bound for Fort Lauderdale had to return to Viracopos — Photo: Personal archive Plane headed for Fort Lauderdale had to return to Viracopos — Photo: Personal archive

According to the concessionaire Aeroportos Brasil Viracopos, which manages the terminal in Campinas, the plane had 134 passengers and 13 crew members. The emergency landing was uneventful. Nobody was hurt. The flight was the AD8704.

The aircraft landed in Viracopos in the early hours of this Monday, around 12:30 am. Some people on the plane sent images to the EPTV, affiliate of TV Globo.

“Blue regrets any annoyances caused, highlights that actions like this are necessary to ensure the safety of its operations”, says the text of the note.

2 of 2 Aircraft departed from Viracopos Airport — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV Aircraft left Viracopos Airport — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV