Fluminense lineup: Bobadilla replaces injured Fred; David Braz enters defense | Rio de Janeiro

O Fluminense This Tuesday, the preparation for this Wednesday’s game, against Corinthians, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship, ended. to the places of Fred , hurt, and Luccas Claro , suspended, technician Marcão opted for the bobadilla and David Braz , respectively.

Thus, Fluminense’s likely lineup for the match is: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato and Yago; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and Bobadilla.

Fred had detected a fissure in the distal phalanx of the fifth toe of the left foot, better known as the “little” toe. The shirt 9 had been complaining of pain at the site since before the game against Atlético-GO. Bobadilla is already consolidating as an immediate replacement for the center forward and was the favorite to inherit the spot.

Luccas Claro received the third yellow card in last Sunday’s game and will have to serve an automatic suspension. Since the days of Roger Machado, David Braz has been called to play on the left side of defense in the absence of the starting defender.

Fluminense trained this Tuesday morning at CT Carlos Castilho and travels in the afternoon to São Paulo. The match against Corinthians is scheduled for Wednesday, at 9 pm, at Arena Neo Quimica. The Tricolor is the 9th placed in Brasileirão, with 33 points.

