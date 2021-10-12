Fortnite Peixoto and Poop: Check out the most bizarre skins from Battle Royale | Battle Royale

Fortnite is a game with a wide variety of skins. In addition to collaborations with famous characters or personalities, the Epic Games title also has very bizarre appearances, like the Peixoto fish or the Banana Peely. Check out some of the weirder Battle Royale skins below. Remember that Fortnite is available for free download on PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android phones.

Peixoto is one of Fortnite’s rare skins and can be purchased at the game store for 1,200 V bucks. The fish man was added during chapter seven of season one and soon became a fan favorite.

Looking like a fish with bulging eyes and a very simple outfit, Peixoto has received several variations over the years. The fish also served as the basis for other skins over the years, such as Peixoto for rent and Peixoto for battle.

Bananado, as its name suggests, is a banana with human arms and legs. Another fan-favorite skin, the bizarre creature is a constant presence in Fortnite trailers. His most recent appearance was during chapter six of season two, where the character ended up exploding after being hit by Ryu’s Hadouken from Street Fighter.

Added to the game in chapter eight of season one, where the skin could be purchased as a battle pass reward, Bananado received some costume variations. Among them are the P-1000, a robotic version of the banana, and the Peeled Embananado, where the banana is ready for summer. As was the case with Peixoto, Bananado also served as an inspiration for other skins. In this case, Agente Bananado, following the theme of the second season, chapter two of Battle Royale.

Poop’s skin turns players into a muscular chick with human proportions. Released as a reward for the season two chapter six battle pass, the character draws attention for his different style.

In addition to its normal look, Coco also has some variations released in the same package. Eggsplosive changes its feather colors to red and black, while Slurpy makes the character transparent like a slime. Interestingly, the fact that Poop is a chicken and has an affinity for explosions is a reference to another hit game, Angry Birds.

4 – Meowscles (Middle)

Midget is a pumped cat that was added to Fortnite during chapter two of season two. The character is part of the game’s narrative, being an agent of the GHOST organization. The skin was part of the chapter’s battle pass during its release.

Like Bananado, the cat was also present in game trailers, recently appearing during chapter six of the second season, where he faced Predator. Miáusculo has only three variations that change its color. Finally, the character was also one of the bosses that could be fought in the game.

Added during season two, chapter five, Pancake is a human pancake. Interestingly, despite its bizarre look, the character is one of the few skins with a backstory. Before being sent to the world of Fortnite, he was a thug in his wild west-based reality.

Pancake has some alternative looks that change its color. However, one of their alternative skins, dubbed The Cake with No Name, is inspired by an old western game called Town With No Name.

