Forza Horizon 5 brings classic franchise gameplay in lush new settings

Back on track after a few years, Forza Horizon it seems to follow the way we like it: mixing a little simulator with impossible races and maneuvers, all wrapped up in a youthful environment and with satisfactory gameplay even for those who are not the best pilot.

Calling the player star and Released (it all makes sense after you see how the cars arrive at the festival this time), Forza Horizon 5 it starts frantic presenting its main modalities and types of cars that we can use to compete. Here, in addition to seeing some of the main vehicles and racing formats, we also enjoyed the game’s most varied scenarios, which takes us on a journey through Mexico-inspired locations.

In the preview I participated, only the solo mode was available, but it was just open any race that other options like co-op also appeared, as a promise for the full game.

The beginning of the campaign throws you — literally — on the tracks, so you can enjoy what the game is best at: the gameplay.

Just driving along the roads is still a delight, enjoying the scenery, enjoying the game’s excellent radio music selection or challenging some of the other drivers at the festival to a Wheel by Wheel challenge — a straight race, down the street, to a certain point. Everything is simple and easy to understand, and there’s a lot to explore.

The map is large and peppered with activities outside of the races. Players can run over special boards to gain extra EXP, or pass as fast as possible on the radars to earn stars and, consequently, points. Despite being marked on the map, finding the EXP cards requires a good deal of attention.

By earning points during races and other activities on the map, players unlock new story chapters, expanding the immense map little by little and discovering all the weather, event types and characters in the process.

It is possible to customize your avatar, choosing gender, voice, face among several options. Another interesting detail is choosing a name or nickname like Primavera, Ninja and others from an extensive list.

But one of the coolest aspects of customization isn’t the look, it’s the experience. It is possible to turn on and off a series of functions that help novice drivers to not feel so frustrated during missions and races in general. Changes can be made before the start of each event via the race home menu.

Similarly, Forza Horizon 5 it also presents options for those looking for a greater challenge, adding layers of difficulty such as manual gear changes or just turning off markings on the ground that indicate the best path to take to ensure maximum speed. These are not new options, but they are interesting to customize the gameplay according to the player’s wishes.

Personally, one of the highlights of the franchise Forza Horizon is the selection of songs that make up the soundtrack of the game’s various radios, which cover pop, various styles of electronic music and even classical music. It’s certainly worth zapping through the radios and enjoying the passage from one event to another.

Forza Horizon 5 bets on the strengths of the franchise to promise an accessible experience for the most diverse audiences, with the visual richness of Mexico as a backdrop for intense and fun races. But we won’t be sure of that until the game is officially released on November 9, 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The preview was done on an Xbox Series S.